Mumbai police on alert after threat call of ‘serial blasts’ ahead of new year eve

Mumbai police control room on Saturday recieved a threat call in which an unidentified person claimed there will be serial blasts in the city, prompting the police to carry out searches at several places.

The police said that they recieved the phone call at around 6 PM on Saturday and the caller disconnected the call soon after giving the threat.

“Mumbai Police Control received a threatening phone call last evening at around 6 pm where the caller claimed that there would be blasts in Mumbai and disconnected the call after saying this,” the police said.

Following the call, the police launched a search operation at several places but nothing suspicious was found.

“Police have started investigations at several places but till now nothing suspicious has been found. Police are currently trying to find out the details of the caller,” the Mumbai Police said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the police have made special security arrangements for the new year and more than 15,000 policemen, including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams, will be deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this year, a similar threat about bomb blasts was received by the Mumbai police in an email.

The sender had claimed thay bombs have been planted at eleven places across Mumbai and demanded the resignations of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The police later arrested three persons from Gujarat in connection with the threat mail.