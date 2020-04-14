Spring has already begun and so is the Bengali New Year. The community across the world is celebrating the day with great enthusiasm.

Although the world is dealing with a global Coronavirus crisis, people across the country are celebrating the festival inside their homes. Also known as Poila Boishakh or Pohela Boishakh, the day is celebrated in West Bengal, Tripura and the neighbouring Bangladesh.

While Bengalis in India celebrate the day on the first day of the month of Baishakh according to the lunisolar calendar, Bangladesh celebrates Pohela Boishakh on April 14 every year.

Seeing the ongoing situation, when people are confined to their homes, it’s necessary to send virtual greetings to make your loved ones feel special amidst the crisis.

Here are some of the best wishes and greetings for you to send to your friends and family on the Bengali New Year, otherwise known as Shubho Noboborsho.

I hope the new year fulfills all your desires and wishes. Happy Bengali New Year to you!

Let this new year bring you peace, joy and fulfillment. Subho Noboborsho!

Wishing you a new year filled with happiness and dreams come true. Subho Noboborsho to you and your family!

Let the new sunrise bring new hope and new zeal to face the new year. Shubho Noboborsho!

May you leave your worries behind and welcome the future with open arms. Let it be a new beginning! Subho Noboborsho to you and your family!

Let the New Year mark a new beginning, welcome it with a grand feast. Happy Poila Boishakh!