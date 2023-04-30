Award for noted eye specialist

Noted eye specialist Dr Purnendu Bikas Sarkar was awarded Ananda Puraskar at a function in the city this evening. He got the award for his unique book Gitabitan Tathyobhandar.

By a single click the readers will be able to get information about a song composed by Tagore such as who made the musical score and the place where it was composed. Now, when people do not have time to read the complete works of Tagore for this information, they will be able to get them without any difficulty through the book.

A student of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sarkar has written Rabindraganer Antarale, where by downloading a QR code, readers will be able to hear the song of Tagore in their cell phones.

Dr Sarkar also wrote an article on Tagore in Naba Barsha (new year), the magazine brought out by Dainik Statesman on Bengali New Year.