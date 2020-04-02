On Thursday, the entire country is celebrating Ram Navami 2020. The day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama. The day is also marked as the ending of Chaitra Navratri that begins Ugadi. Many people also conduct fasts and conclude the nine-day Chaitra Navratri, owing to which the festival is also regarded as Ram Navami or Ram Navratri.

Ram Navami Shubh Muhurat: Navami Muhurat begins from 11:57 am and will last till 02:35 pm.

Here are some of the best wishes, messages, greeting, quotes, images, GIFs to share with your family and friends:

May the great scion of the Ikshavaku clan, the successor of the Suryavanshi dynasty, Shri Rama, bless you on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary. Here’s extending my warm greetings on Rama Navami.

May the almighty always be with you. I wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

May this holy occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, harmony and peace in your life. Happy Ram Navami!

On this holy occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Shri Ram be with you. And your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Images to share