JU declines permission for Ram Navami celebrations on campus

A row broke out at Jadavpur University yesterday over the withdrawal of a permission to observe Ram Navami on the campus, allegedly after it was granted.

A section of the students alleged that the university authorities revoked its decision granting permission for Ram Navami celebration on the campus, buckling under pressure from the Left students’ union.

Registrar of the university Snehamanju Basu told news persons that the SFI raised objections to granting permission fearing law and order problems.

The University authorities, however, attributed the reason behind its revocation of permission to the alleged threat of law and order problem on the campus.

A University source in the know of the development claimed that the decision granting permission to observe Ram Navami celebration on the campus had been withdrawn following objections and allegations from the students.

The varsity had received inputs that observance of Ram Navami on the campus may lead to deterioration of law and order problem on the campus. Also, a directive from the state higher education department asked it to adhere to the MCC on the campus properly.

Earlier, the authorities concerned had granted permission on the grounds that since any other festivities are observed on the campus, why not the permission to observe Ram Navami celebration.

But since there was a reservation for such a celebration from other students’ union, the permission was withdrawn on Tuesday midnight.