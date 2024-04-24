HC ire over violence during Ram Navami celebrations

The Division Bench of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court today observed that election at Berhampore, Murshidabad should be kept in abeyance in the face of heightened tension, which even culminated into violence while Ram Navami celebrations were on.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam was hearing a petition of an NIA inquiry into the alleged violence at Berhampore. He expressed his ire observing that no election should be conducted at Berhampore at this juncture.

“We would tell the Election Commission to postpone the scheduled election at Berhampore, Murshidabad for the time being and conduct it at a deferred date.”

The chief Justice also observed that where the people could not celebrate their festival for eight hours peacefully, “there is no need to hold elections now”.

Following this, Justice Sivagnanam asked the state to submit its report in an affidavit by 25 April, when the case would come up for hearing on that date.