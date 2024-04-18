Police gets extra cautious with security measures for Ram Navami

To prevent any unpleasant incidents in the city during Ram Navami celebrations ahead of the Lok Sabha election, police headquarters at Lalbazar were on high alert.

Kolkata Police had instructed all police stations to monitor religious places with CCTV cameras.

A senior official of the city police said that a total of 2,500 police personnel, which include personnel from the armed police forces, have been deployed on the streets to maintain law and order situation for the day.

At the same time, one unit of the Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) has been deployed before each of the police stations, who will rush to any spot of trouble or tension near its location instantly and take control of the situation.

Similar precautions, sources said, are being adopted in areas under the three police commiserates adjacent to Kolkata namely Bidhannagar, Howrah and Barrackpore.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Governor C V Anand Bose today visited a temple at Doighat in Watgunge area. He also participated in a puja.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, different political parties held rallies in the city and outskirts. In Jadavpur, Trinamul Congress candidate Saayoni Ghosh took out a rally. Even the state government had declared a state holiday today. In Howrah, both TMC and BJP had joined Ram Navami celebrations at Mahavir Chowk. The Calcutta High Court had permitted a procession from Shrirampur and Howrah for Ram Navami on Monday.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee issued a statement in the morning urging the people of the state to maintain peace on the occasion of Ram Navami. “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all,” her statement read.

Mamata Banerjee yesterday had expressed concerns about potential unrest on Ram Navami. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Trinamul Congress of changing their stance on Ram Navami for electoral gains during his campaigning on Tuesday. Ahead of the first phase of elections on 19 April in the state, the Election Commission of India has already issued special instructions to the DIGs and ADGs of the state police to ensure no unrest on the day. Based on past incidents, Kolkata Police has decided to instal additional CCTV cameras in all religious and sensitive areas to monitor them effectively.

Currently, the status of CCTV cameras installed in religious places in the city is being checked by respective police stations. They are also seeking information from the OCs about the need for additional CCTV surveillance.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, as per the instructions of the Election Commission, is also keeping a close watch on the development over Ram Navami processions this year.

The CEO, West Bengal Ariz Aftab has himself confirmed that there will be special security arrangements this year. It is learnt that the sensitive pockets in the state have been identified and special security arrangements have been deployed there.