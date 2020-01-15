Inspirations can come from anything, be it any shape or size, including social media uploads. Social media has taken everyone under its effect. Everyone, nowadays follow their favourite celebrities and other influencers on social media to know all the latest happenings of their lives. They take ideas and gets motivated through the same. So, if you are also planning to join a gym, a fitness class or a yoga class and need immediate inspiration for it to keep going, here are some of your favourite Bollywood celebs whom you need to follow on Instagram right away.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one actress who takes fitness and workout seriously. The gorgeous actress is known to incorporate various forms of workouts when it comes to sweating it towards a fitter body. She is often spotted outside her gym with her Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is taking the fitness game to another level with her rigorous gym routines and one look at her Instagram account will prove the same for you. She often inspires young women to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty is known for her killer looks, flawless skin and toned body. The actress has indeed aged beautifully, and it is just not a one day job. Shilpa Shetty’s workout schedule and strict diet regime are responsible for this mirror-cracking figure.

Rakul Preet Singh

The 29-year-old actor is setting major fitness goals with her gym sessions. According to TOI, the actress has an active franchise of three functional training gyms. Two of them are in Hyderabad located in Gachibowli and Kokapet and one in Visakhapatnam.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon maintains her fitness by doing Yoga mainly. Yes, Yoga is the secret, hidden behind Lisa Haydon’s fitness. She is among the top Indian models and moved to India from Australia to make her career in modelling.