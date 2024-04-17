Ulajh teaser is out, Janhvi Kapoor announces film’s release date

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film ‘Ulajh’. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, she shared the exciting news with her followers, revealing that the teaser will be unveiled on April 17, and it did!

Accompanying her announcement was the motion poster of the film, with Janhvi captioning the post, “#UlajhTeaser out tomorrow at 11am! Stay tuned.”

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, ‘Ulajh’ is set to be a gripping patriotic thriller. Alongside Kapoor, the film stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the movie revolves around the journey of a young IFS officer from a family of patriots. Plunged into a perilous personal conspiracy while stationed away from home, the protagonist finds herself at a career-defining crossroads.

Look at the ‘Ulajh’ teaser:

Penned by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogue contributions from Atika Chohan, this contemporary thriller promises to offer audiences a unique viewing experience unlike anything seen before in the genre.

Joining Kapoor, Devaiah, and Mathew are acclaimed actors Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, who play pivotal roles in the film.

Expressing her excitement about her involvement in ‘Ulajh’, Kapoor shared, “When I first read the script of ‘Ulajh’, I was immediately drawn to it. As an actor, I constantly seek roles that push me out of my comfort zone, and portraying a character within the esteemed world of the Indian Foreign Services was precisely that. The film’s title itself suggests the complexity and depth of both the character and the narrative, which is both challenging and thrilling. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this new side of me envisioned by Sudhanshu, who brings a fresh perspective to the genre. I’m also thrilled to collaborate with such talented co-stars and a reputable production house like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

With Kapoor’s enthusiasm and the promising premise of ‘Ulajh’, anticipation for the film and its teaser release continues to build among fans and cinephiles alike. The film will release on July 5.