Janhvi and RajKummar’s ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ releasing on this date

Excitement is mounting in the world of Bollywood as fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Mr and Mrs Mahi,” starring the dynamic duo Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao. Originally slated for an April debut, this sports drama now has a new release date—May 31, 2024—according to the announcement made by producer Karan Johar.

Johar, taking to Instagram, shared the thrilling news, expressing his own enthusiasm for the project. He described the film not just as a story but as an exploration of dreams and the challenges posed by loved ones. With a promise to reveal more details soon, Johar conveyed his deep connection to the project and his eagerness to share it with the audience.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his work in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,’ “Mr and Mrs Mahi” marks the second collaboration between Kapoor and Rao after their successful stint in ‘Roohi.’ The film is expected to offer a gripping sports drama narrative, enriched by the stellar performances of its lead actors.

As fans eagerly await “Mr and Mrs Mahi,” Kapoor has a bustling lineup of projects ahead. Apart from her role in ‘Devara’ alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, she is ready to star in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ alongside Varun Dhawan and ‘RC16’ alongside Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, RajKummar Rao is gearing up for the release of the biopic ‘Srikanth,’ chronicling the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, hitting theaters on May 10, 2024. Additionally, Rao has an exciting slate of projects, including the highly anticipated ‘Stree 2’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video’ opposite Triptii Dimri.

With the new release date set, anticipation is high for “Mr and Mrs Mahi,” promising audiences an enthralling cinematic experience that explores the depths of dreams and the challenges of love and ambition.