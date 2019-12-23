Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year to celebrate with family and friends. Decorating the Christmas tree, lighting the house, wrapping Christmas gifts, cooking delicious cakes and cookies and planning lots to do over Christmas are some of the important things to be done and get motivated to enjoy this festival.

List of décor that can help inspire you to do at Christmas includes:

Cover the house in fairy lights: Christmas is incomplete without fairy lights. Available in an array of beautiful colours, these lights just create a festive atmosphere with that extra sparkle. So get ready to create a warm and welcoming festive glow this Christmas with a cluster of fairy lights which covers everything from dainty decorations to large scale lighting.

Decorate your Christmas tree: It’s time to trim and decorate your Christmas tree and switch it up from the same old décor to chic adornments to make your tree feel a little more refreshed than last year’s decoration. Make your own Christmas tree ornaments. Besides an angel topper, red ribbons and classic ornaments, use handmade paper candle, donuts, cookies, candies, frost and sprigs of red berries to decorate the tree. Wrap the Christmas gifts in golden and silver paper and keep around the Christmas tree. It will help your tree stand out even more.

Make a wreath for the front door: Hang a circular wreath of evergreens on your front door to give your guests a warm welcome. It’s not just about the wreath, live your front stop with small trees around to make your guests feel rejuvenated seeing the lush greens all around. A fresh dusting of snow is just what a real or faux wreath needs. Attach tiny trees along the bottom and it will become a petite magical fresh.

Make a Christmas day centrepiece for the table: While it’s important to make all areas of your house end up merry and bright, put Christmas table decoration with a piece of centrepiece having a Christmas theme. It will bring even more cheer to your festive home this holiday season.

Make paper chains and fill your home with them: Let crepe paper chains be the final flourish to your Christmas decoration. So affordable, pretty and surprisingly sophisticated! Paperchain hangings across the hall is perfect for vintage style Christmas decoration. It is an effective way to add festive cheer to walls and furniture. These homemade paper garlands are the perfect way to add a festive flourish everywhere in the house be it bedroom or dining area.

Hang the stockings: Hanging stockings over the chimneys and around the fireplace is an integral part of Christmas. These oversized fancy stockings are hung for small gifts like candies and small toys. However handy piece of hosiery adorns your house as both a jolly decorative element and useful gift receptacle.

Mistletoe: These bristly greens can beautifully top off a Christmas décor and can be hung from multiple thresholds in the house. It can be bundled together with a customised ribbon and suspended above a doorway in your house inspiring warm and cosy feelings from all who enter. You may choose between red and white berries for your bunch.

In the spirit of this joyful time and inspired by these Christmas décor list, visit a plush department store for festive shopping. Decorate your house and surroundings with festive cheer. Of course, the menu you have planned will be the star of the show, but these easy-to-make decorations and colour palettes will be sure to impress guests when they visit your house.

Merry Christmas!