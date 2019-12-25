Merry Christmas everyone! So, finally the big day is here. You must surely be thinking of reconnecting with your friends and family on this special day over shared wishes and Christmas messages. Many friends/families look forward to receiving their Christmas greetings and family photos and display or hang them for the holiday season. For that reason it’s important to take the time to craft your message carefully for your dear ones. If you are looking for Christmas messages, quotes or images to share, here are a collected list of perfect Christmas messages and wishes for your own holiday greetings. Share with your loved ones and enjoy your day.

Messages to share

‘Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace. Merry Christmas.

May Santa Claus bring everything you wished for. Merry Christmas!

A silent night, a star above, a blessed gift of hope and love. A Merry Christmas to you and your whole family.

May God bless you with a festive, loving and peaceful celebration this Christmas and all throughout the year.

Grateful to be blessed with such a wonderful family. Merry Christmas!

I hope Santa is good to you this year because you only deserve the best. Merry Christmas from our family to yours.

It’s easy to get lost in the flurry of activity during Christmas time. May you get chance to take in the beauty and true meaning of the season and have a Merry Christmas!

Amidst the Christmas carols, mulled wine, mince pies and mounds of presents, may your heart be filled with contentment and the unique feeling of joy that Christmas brings.

Images to share