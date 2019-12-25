It is Christmas 2019 and the festive fever has engrossed one and all. Even cricketers are busy celebrating Christmas by spending quality time with their families. Elegant Indian opener Rohit Sharma is celebrating Xmas 2019 week with his family and friends. Rohit’s wife Ritika has shared a picture of them celebrating the festival on her official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram 🎄❤️ A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on Dec 24, 2019 at 3:09pm PST

Apart from Rohit, even West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has reached home to celebrate Christmas with his wife. He even shared a picture of their Christmas 2019 celebration on their Instagram account. Both Pollard and wife have worn a similar kind of Santa dress while the Christmas tree can be spotted in the back.

View this post on Instagram Well deserved drink after loonnngg… #allinthemind. #homesweethome🏡 🍷🍷 A post shared by Kieron Pollard (@kieron.pollard55) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:26pm PST

Former South African great AB de Villiers also celebrated Christmas. De Villiers can be spotted enjoying Christmas with his wife. The couple was wearing ‘Santa glasses’. Posting the image, de Villers captioned the image, ” Merry Christmas Everyone. Our hearts rejoice in him.”

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas everyone ✨Our hearts rejoice in Him🙏 A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:00pm PST

Even God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane shared images on Social Media from their Christmas celebrations.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas🎄.

May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts ♥ and homes🏠 . I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends. 🎁❄ pic.twitter.com/2mquflBDlv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2019