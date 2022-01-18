An infant Royal Bengal tiger cub and a Humboldt penguin chick joined the Mumbai Zoo this week

‘Veera’, a Royal Bengal tiger cub, and Oscar, a Humboldt penguin chick, are the new star attractions at the 160-year-old Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the attendees of the naming ceremony for the two newest members of the VJB Zoo family were mayor Kishori Pednekar, zoo director Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, and other officials.

Shakti and Karishma gave birth to a male Royal Bengal Tiger cub on November 14, while the penguin chick was born on August 19.

Since their birth, the two newborns were kept out of public view by their respective parents. They were revealed for the first time during their christening ceremonies on Tuesday.

Several Royal Bengal Tiger pairs from Aurangabad Zoo were acquired in February 2020, while a colony of eight penguins – a first for India – were brought here from Seoul in 2016.

Mr. Molt and Flipper gave birth to Oscar, the third penguin chick at the VJB Zoo in the past six years.

Donald, Daisy, Popeye, Olive, and Bubble are also living here in an ice-cold enclave. Despite a bacterial infection, Dory was unable to survive and died on October 23, 2016.

Mr. Molt and Flipper’s first penguin chick died a week after birth. However, Oscar, their second fledge, is now thriving. Donald and Daisy welcomed a male chick in May 2021.

The VJB Zoo is one of the oldest in India, spread over 50 acres in south Mumbai’s Byculla. It is run by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, and its future plans include introducing other exotic animals such as jaguars and giraffes.