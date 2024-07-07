Taapsee Pannu critiques audience response to ‘Animal’ controversy

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently spoke about the audience’s reaction to the controversial scenes in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s ‘Animal.’ The film sparked debate for its perceived misogyny and depiction of violence. Critics and viewers alike discussed the responsibility of filmmakers and actors in promoting morally sound values rather than justifying contentious practices. In a recent interview with Indian Express Expresso, Pannu shared her perspective on the film, mentioning she would have accepted the role “on paper.”

Expanding on her viewpoint, the ‘Haseen Dilruba’ star explained, “If I had read the script of Animal, I would have been equally enthusiastic as Ranbir Kapoor… But the difference lies in… when you read a script versus what you see in the director’s vision. When I read a script, I don’t know how a scene will be shot, with low angles and intense background music. That’s something only the director can convey through shot composition and post-production. The heroism or the celebration of a character—it’s not evident on paper.”

To illustrate her point, Taapsee referred to her film ‘Badla,’ noting she understood what she signed up for. She acknowledged portraying a morally ambiguous character without redemption and emphasized that the director’s perspective influences how audience perceives a character, beyond what the script says.

Addressing the controversy surrounding ‘Animal,’ Pannu remarked, “It felt odd to hear cheers and applause at moments where I didn’t expect the background music to swell, prompting the audience to react that way. That’s the crux of the issue.” She emphasized the importance of actors assuming moral responsibility, mentioning her refusal of roles that glorify darkness, aware of their potential impact on viewers.

Taapsee Pannu’s recent work includes Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Upcoming projects include ‘Who Ladki Hai Kahan,’ ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba,’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein.’