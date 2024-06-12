Adil Hussain fires back at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘greedy’ remark: Entire case explained!

Actor Adil Hussain had previously expressed regret for his role in Vanga’s film ‘Kabir Singh.’ He admitted to signing onto the project without reading the script, and despite his involvement in the Shahid Kapoor starrer, he didn’t hold back from criticizing it. Hussain was outspoken about the film’s portrayal of misogyny and its endorsement of violence, which incited a response from the filmmaker. Reacting to Vanga’s criticisms, Adil remarked that he wouldn’t have accepted a role in ‘Animal,’ even if offered 200 crores.

The controversy ignited when Adil appeared on a YouTube channel, AP podcast, and revealed that ‘Kabir Singh’ was the only film he regretted participating in and the only one he hadn’t read the script for beforehand. He mentioned leaving the theater within 20 minutes of the film’s start. Hussain asserted, “I think a film like this celebrates something that isn’t beneficial for society. It legitimizes male misogyny and violence against anyone, not just women. It glorifies it, and it shouldn’t be glorified.”

This critique didn’t sit well with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The controversial filmmaker took to X to lash out at Hussain, stating that starring in 30 art films hadn’t brought Hussain as much fame as one blockbuster did. He labeled the actor as ‘greedy’ and expressed remorse for casting him.

Advertisement

Vanga’s tweet drew significant backlash, perceived by many as a ‘personal attack,’ and the director faced criticism for his inability to handle dissent. Previously, Vanga had also attacked other actors and filmmakers for criticizing his film ‘Animal.’ Conversely, Adil also faced backlash from netizens for his remarks.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Adil reaffirmed his stance on ‘Kabir Singh.’ When asked about starring in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal,’ the ‘English Vinglish’ star asserted he wouldn’t have taken the role, even if offered 200 crores. Prompted to address Vanga’s ‘30 art films’ versus ‘one blockbuster’ remark, Adil pointed out his involvement in ‘Life of Pi,’ a box office success.

He remarked, “What can I say to that? There are numerous responses to that comment. If he’s more famous than Ang Lee, I don’t know what to say… It’s very unfortunate that he thinks like that. His film might have done well at the box office, so perhaps that’s why he thinks that way. I’m not sure about the exact figures of Kabir Singh, but Life of Pi grossed over a billion dollars, so I don’t think he can compete with that. He should have considered that before making such a statement.” Expanding on his response, Hussain dismissed Vanga’s accusations as unsubstantiated and attributed them to anger in response to his earlier comments. He also affirmed his belief that he shouldn’t take Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s response seriously.

Adil Hussain portrayed the role of a college dean in Vanga’s film, ‘Kabir Singh,’ which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. While the film received mixed reviews for its misogynistic portrayal, it proved to be a commercial success. Similarly, ‘Animal’ garnered significant commercial success but also faced backlash for its perceived promotion of violence and misogyny.