Did ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin take a dig at Vanga’s ‘Animal’?

Nag Ashwin is basking in the commercial success of his latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, which has recently crossed the 1000 crore mark. The director shared this milestone on his Instagram story, but the celebration was short-lived as he had to pull the post down. Celebrating the film’s achievement, Ashwin noted that Kalki 2898 AD reached this remarkable feat without resorting to “gore and obscenity.” This remark did not sit well with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s fans, who interpreted the comment as a dig at Vanga’s last blockbuster, Animal, which featured significant violence and gore.

While both directors have always maintained a cordial relationship, Ashwin’s story left the internet divided, sparking a debate among fans. Vanga’s supporters viewed his remark as a jab at Animal and began lashing out at Ashwin. Subsequently, the director of Kalki 2898 AD deleted the story.

Meanwhile, Ashwin’s fans rallied on social media to support him. Sharing a poster of the film, Nag Ashwin wrote, “This milestone… this number… is obviously massive for a young team like ours… but the fact that we achieved it without blood, gore, obscenity, provocative, or exploitative content means so much… a big thank you to the audience and the actors who stood behind us. Indian Cinema #repatikosam (for tomorrow).” Although Nag Ashwin may have intended only to celebrate his film, which hinges on mythology, things took an unwanted turn.

Among the many comments against Ashwin, one user took to X to share a screenshot of the director’s Instagram story, writing, “Budget is 4x that of Animal and includes a cast like Amitabh, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, etc., and you’re comparing yourself with Vanga, who made a blockbuster with just music, screenplay, and Ranbir Kapoor. @nagashwin7 enduku ayya comparison (why are you comparing).”

On the other hand, fans of the recent mythological science fiction film came forward to support Nag Ashwin on social media. One fan posted on X, “If you think Nag Ashwin is taking a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga, then you’re agreeing Animal is nothing without obscenity and provocative content.”

While the online banter between fans continues, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin is celebrating his milestone and gearing up for the development of a sequel, while Sandeep Vanga Reddy is preparing for his next project, Spirit, starring Kalki 2898 AD hero Prabhas.