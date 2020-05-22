Eid al-Fitr, an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all around the world marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in this month. The festival is around the corner. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the government has announced a nationwide lockdown till May 31. And this can be the reason for a quiet Eid this year.

Also known as ‘Meethi Eid’, it is celebrated by distributing home-made sweet, ‘Seviyan’, prepared with vermicelli dipped in sweetened milk and dry-fruits. This year, Eid al-Fitr will be observed from the evening of 23rd May till the sunset of 24th May. (Dates may vary depending on the position of the moon).:

Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which comes after the conclusion of Ramadan i.e., the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The fast of Ramadan (Ramzan) expresses the basic values of the Islamic community including empathy for the poor, charity, worship, steadfastness and patience; it comes to an end on ‘Meethi Eid’.

According to Islamic followers, Prophet Muhammad had got a vision of an angel who revealed to Muhammad as the messenger of Allah and born to be a prophet to his people. Allah also bestowed him the Quran, Islam’s holy book as a guide for the people. As a mark of respect to Allah, the prophet asked his followers to pass the month of Ramadan in fasting and prayers.