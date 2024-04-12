Saira Banu recollects Eid celebrations with Dilip Kumar

Eid memories flooded back for Saira Banu, the celebrated Bollywood actress, as she reminisced about the festive moments she shared with her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Banu shared a glimpse of their joyous Eid celebrations, complete with throwback pictures from her wedding to the iconic ‘Deedar’ star.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Banu recalled how she and her brother, Sultan Bhai, were fortunate to experience the richness of diverse cultures, celebrating festivals with fervor regardless of nationality or faith. Returning to India after completing their education in London, they seamlessly integrated into Mumbai’s vibrant social fabric, eagerly anticipating the arrival of Eid each year.

See Saira Banu’s Eid post here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

For Banu, Eid took on new significance after her marriage to Dilip Saheb. Their home transformed into a hub of festivities, attracting industry friends and acquaintances from various walks of life. Banu painted a vivid picture of their Eid celebrations, with the house adorned like a garden from a fairy tale, filled with floral arrangements and music echoing through the halls.

Visitors poured in freely, welcomed with open arms by Dilip Kumar, who cherished simple and kind-hearted souls. The aroma of biryani and kheer wafted from the kitchen as guests mingled in the garden, their gatherings never complete without the enchanting melodies of classical music.

Banu expressed gratitude to their friends for the cherished memories and wished for continued blessings of peace, health, and harmony. As she fondly remembered the cherished moments, she concluded her post with heartfelt wishes for a Happy Eid.

The bond between Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, immortalized both on and off-screen, captivated audiences for decades. Their iconic chemistry lit up the screen in memorable films like ‘Gopi and Bairaag’, ‘Sagina Mahato’, and ‘Duniya’, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Married on October 11, 1966, Banu and Kumar remained inseparable until Kumar’s passing on July 7, 2021. Their love story continues to inspire generations, reminding us of the enduring power of love and companionship both on and off the silver screen.