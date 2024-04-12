Dulquer Salmaan teases ‘Lucky Baskhar’ in Eid surprise

Salman, joined by father Salim Khan, greets cheering crowds outside Galaxy Apts
As the twilight skyline lit up with mobile torch lights, Salman paced up and down his balcony with his trademark half smile and greeted the crowds.
Dulquer Salmaan surprises fans with the tantalizing teaser of ‘Lucky Baskhar’ on Eid, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary journey of an ordinary man.
Dulquer Salmaan, the beloved actor known for his versatile roles, recently shared a sneak peek into his upcoming movie ‘Lucky Baskhar’ on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The long-awaited teaser was unveiled on Instagram, much to the delight of eager fans.
In this film, Dulquer takes on the character of a humble bank cashier, promising audiences a fresh portrayal unlike any before. The teaser hints at Baskhar’s remarkable journey towards amassing a significant fortune, with Dulquer delivering a thought-provoking line about the ability of an ordinary person to save and splurge when challenged.
AdvertisementView this post on Instagram
Directed by the talented Venky Atluri, known for his previous work on ‘Sir/Vaathi,’ the film has already garnered attention for its intriguing storyline. Joining Dulquer on screen is Meenakshi Chaudhary, who will play the female lead, adding depth to the narrative. Chaudhary, noted for her role in ‘Guntur Kaaram’ alongside Mahesh Babu, brings her own charm to the project.
Behind the scenes, the movie is backed by the production prowess of Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, representing Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. With Srikara Studios presenting the film, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ boasts a stellar team committed to delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Adding to the allure of the movie is the musical genius of GV Prakash Kumar, whose compositions promise to enhance the emotional depth of the story. As anticipation mounts, fans can look forward to experiencing the film in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring its reach across diverse audiences.
As the excitement builds, audiences can expect further revelations about ‘Lucky Baskhar,’ promising more insights into what awaits them in this captivating tale. Stay tuned for updates as the release date draws near, promising an unforgettable journey into the extraordinary world of Baskhar.
Advertisement