Top 5 Korean skincare brands that you should check right away

Keeping up with a solid skincare routine is vital because it keeps your skin in the best possible shape. Your skin is in a constant state of renewal, shedding old cells and generating new ones. This highlights the importance of maintaining its natural glow and overall health. With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at some well-established Korean skincare brands.

1. Laneige:

Laneige offers a range of skincare essentials that cater to your skin’s needs. Among their flagship products are Water Bank Hydro Essence, Cream Skin, Water Sleeping Mask, Neo Cushion, and Layering Lip Bar. The Water Bank Hydro Essence, for instance, is crafted from green mineral water derived from kale, watercress, and beetroot. Meanwhile, the Cream Skin Refiner blends cream and skin formulations to enhance moisturizing power. The Water Sleeping Mask EX uses Sleep-tox purification technology to provide effective hydration, and the Neo Cushion offers 24-hour coverage for a flawless complexion.

2. Cosrx:

Cosrx is a renowned Korean skincare brand known for its quality, effective, and scientifically-backed products aimed at addressing various skin concerns. What’s more, it’s budget-friendly, with most items priced under £30. In the 2019 Teen Vogue Acne Awards, held by the US edition of Teen Vogue, Cosrx snagged three awards. Notably, the Triple C Lightning Liquid won in the under $30 category, the Acne Pimple Master Patch triumphed in the under $10 category, and the BHA Blackhead Power Liquid excelled in the Blackhead category.

3. Sulwhasoo:

Founded in 1932, Sulwhasoo proudly celebrates its Korean heritage. With a pioneering spirit at its core, Sulwhasoo was the first to infuse ginseng into skincare. Their products are like works of art, merging heritage and cutting-edge skin science to transcend time and generations. Sulwhasoo is dedicated to sharing new global experiences, encouraging people to embrace their heritage and define their unique beauty.

4. Missha:

With over two decades of experience, Missha has been a trailblazer in Korea’s cosmetics market. They’ve continuously evolved, developing safe and advanced solutions to meet the needs of over 10 million customers. Missha’s product range spans makeup and skincare. They employ advanced custom absorption technology to ensure their carefully selected ingredients fully deliver safe and effective benefits to your skin.

5. Etude House:

ETUDE is a global makeup brand that fosters the joy of makeup experimentation. As the first domestic makeup brand, Etude encourages individuals to explore and enhance their beauty. The name ETUDE, derived from the beautiful 19th-century piano score by Chopin, means “to study or to practice” in French. With trusted quality, charming designs, and affordable prices, Etude House has become the leading K-beauty makeup and skincare brand, setting trends not just in Korea but worldwide.