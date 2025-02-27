Spine disorders on the rise in industrial zone: Doctorss

Sitting postures and lifestyle disorders are the key reasons behind the increasing low back pain difficulties, besides impacts of underlying diseases, said experts.

The Asansol Durgapur industrial zone, as the experts observed: “Has recorded increasing cases of low back pain and other types of spinal disorders especially among the 50-plus age group and more among the women.” Dr Balamurugan T, spine consultant from Manipal Hospital attended community care programmes in two different places in Durgapur where he advised how to deal with the issue.

Dr Balamurugan said: “Robotic spine surgery has revolutionised the field by allowing us offering tailored surgical solutions, reducing human error and complications.”

