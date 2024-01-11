Three wholesome dinner recipes to support your New Year health resolutions

Embracing wholesome and nutritious meals is an essential part of supporting these health goals and resolutions. To aid in this endeavor, we present three dinner recipes that are delicious and filling. These recipes are thoughtfully crafted to provide nourishment and flavor, making them ideal choices for individuals seeking to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Let’s dive into these nutritious and satisfying meal options to support your New Year health resolutions:

Nutrient-Packed Detox Vegetable Soup

A soup loaded with a variety of detoxifying vegetables and aromatic herbs.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil1 large yellow onion, diced3 cloves garlic, minced2 large carrots, diced2 celery stalks, diced1 red bell pepper, diced1 cup green beans, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces2-3 diced tomatoes6 cups vegetable stock1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon dried basil1 teaspoon dried thymeSea salt and black pepper to tasteFresh parsley for garnish

Instructions:

In a microwave safe bowl, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes until translucent.Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.Stir in the diced carrots, celery, red bell pepper, and green beans. Cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.Add the diced tomatoes and vegetable stock. Add the dried oregano, basil, thyme, sea salt, and black pepper. Bring the soup to a boil.Reduce the heat to low and let the soup simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning if needed. Serve hot, garnished with fresh parsley.

Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers

Flavourful bell peppers stuffed with a hearty quinoa and vegetable filling.

Ingredients:

4 large bell peppers1 cup quinoa1 ½ cups vegetable broth1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed1 cup corn kernels1 cup diced tomatoes1 teaspoon cumin1 teaspoon chilli powderSalt and pepper to taste

Instructions for Microwave:

Cut the tops off the bell peppers and remove the seeds.In a microwave-safe dish, combine quinoa and vegetable broth. Cover and microwave on high for 6-8 minutes or until the quinoa is cooked.In a separate bowl, mix cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper.Stuff the bell peppers with the quinoa mixture and place them in a microwave-safe dish. Cover with a microwave-safe plate and cook on high for 8-10 minutes or until the bell peppers are tender.

Beverage Suggestion:

Pair this flavorful dish with a refreshing glass of homemade iced green tea for a delightful and healthy dinner experience.

Cauliflower Rice with Mixed Vegetables

A light and nutritious dish featuring cauliflower rice and a colourful medley of mixed vegetables, infused with savoury flavours .

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower1 tablespoon olive oil1 cup mixed vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, broccoli, snap peas, carrots)2 cloves garlic, minced2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce1 teaspoon minced gingerSesame seeds for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Wash the cauliflower and remove the leaves and stem. Cut the cauliflower into florets.Place the cauliflower florets in a food processor and pulse until they resemble rice grains.In a microwave-safe dish, combine the cauliflower rice, olive oil, mixed vegetables, minced garlic, low-sodium soy sauce, and minced ginger.Cover the dish with a microwave-safe lid or microwave-safe plastic wrap, leaving a small vent for steam to escape.Microwave on high for 4-5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender-crisp, stirring once halfway through cooking.Serve the cauliflower rice with mixed vegetables, garnished with sesame seeds for an added crunch.