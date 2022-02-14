Take at-home celebrations a notch higher

The Quinta Ruban is a whisky journey into the wild – a dark and delectable forest where the wind whistles with peppermint gusts and dark swirls of chocolate can occur at any time. It starts soft and fruity in our giraffe-high stills, then gets darker and deeper as it ages for 14 years in bourbon casks and port casks from Portugal. The finished whisky is a thicket of decadent flavour combinations, including walnut and black pepper, mandarin orange and melted marshmallow, and dark chocolate bar and peppermint.

Glenmorangie’s Highland whisky makers use limitless imagination and five key ingredients to create delicious single malt whiskies: wood, water, barley, yeast, and time. Dr. Bill Lumsden, the Director of Whisky Creation, was born with a taste for adventure and set out to create a whisky as unpredictable as his travels, which resulted in the Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 Years Old.

Orange Mingle

orange mingle

Ingredients:

. 45 ml – Glenmorangie Original

. 2 ml – Orange Marmalade

. 10 ml – Aperol

. 15 ml – Lemon Juice

. 10 ml – Orange Juice

. 25 ml – Egg White

. Orange Bitters

Directions:

. Add all ingredients to a shaker and reverse dry shake.

. Double strain into a nick and nora glass.

. Garnish with bitters and edible flowers.

Gleaming Reno

reno

Ingredients:

. 40 ml – Glenmorangie Lasanta

. 1/2 a passionfruit

. 10 ml – Ginger Syrup

. 15 ml – Pineapple Juice

. 1 dash Vanilla Bitters

. 10 ml – Egg White

Directions:

. Add the whisky, tropical ginger syrup, pineapple juice, lemon juice and egg white into a cocktail shaker.

. Then scoop the seeds and flesh from half a passion fruit and add them too.

. Fill with ice cubes and shake well, then strain into a chilled martini glass.

. And don’t forget to bring some bling to the glass.

. We suggest gold leaf and a lemon twist.

Price: INR 7280 (Delhi), INR 11,875 (Mumbai)