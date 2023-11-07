Celebrating whisky innovation

This year, The House of Suntory, the Founding House of Japanese Whisky, celebrates its 100th anniversary of whisky innovation: a major milestone not only for Suntory’s history but for Japanese spirits culture. In honor of its centennial, it unveiled limited-edition whiskies in Mumbai, India, that showcase the unparalleled Japanese craftsmanship synonymous with Suntory’s whisky distilleries and their art of meticulous blending.

The centennial was celebrated with the launch of the limited-edition Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Mizunara and Hibiki Japanese Harmony in centennial packaging at an event held in Mumbai, India, hosted by Vir Sanghvi, the renowned journalist, author and columnist. At the heart of this 100th anniversary celebration was the exclusive “first pour” experience, where 60 distinguished culture shapers came together to witness the inaugural pour of the specially crafted Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Mizunara in India. The event also witnessed the presence of celebrities such as Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin, adding an extra touch of glamour to this memorable occasion.

The Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Mizunara comprises of meticulously selected malt whiskies all aged for a minimum of 18 years in solely Mizunara casks, providing a rare, elegant Japanese character. The Hibiki Japanese Harmony pays tribute to The House of Suntory’s unique design approach, featuring motifs of snow, moon and flowers representing Japan’s changing seasons. The design wraps around the 24-faceted bottle – representing 24 hours in a day, making it a meaningful collector’s item.

Advertisement

Neeraj Kumar, Managing Director, Beam Suntory India remarked, “Hibiki and Yamazaki whiskies embody a rich legacy passed down through generations. Introducing these exclusive limited editions as a pivotal part of this momentous milestone is not just a reflection of our relentless pursuit of quality but a celebration of the very essence of the Japanese craft. Each bottle stands as a testament to the craftsmanship embedded in our history, symbolizing the culmination of generations of dedication and expertise.”

The exclusive launch event was a significant milestone within the broader series of celebrations dedicated to honoring the illustrious House of Suntory. It was one of many captivating experiences that have marked this centennial journey. Recently, a nationwide tour with Zoran Peric, International Brand Ambassador for The House of Suntory, concluded. It featured a dynamic roadshow with industry experts focused on House of Suntory’s spirits, the art of ice carving and much more. These celebrations reflect the House’s ongoing commitment to the craft behind its exceptional spirits and its century-long legacy.

The centennial of Suntory Whisky began with the establishment of its Yamazaki Distillery in 1923 —the first and oldest malt whisky distillery in Japan’s history. Founder Shinjiro Torii’s legacy began with a dream to “create an original Japanese whisky blessed with the riches of Japanese nature and craftsmanship,” which his grandson Shingo Torii still carries forth today. Since its founding, the House of Suntory has been crafting world-class spirits and is known for Yamazaki, Hakushu, Chita, Kakubin, Hibiki, Suntory Whisky Toki and Ao, as well as Roku Gin and Haku Vodka.

Both limited time offerings will be available for retail as well as feature on the menu of star properties in select cities including Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan. While the Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Mizunara, will be available at an average retail price of Rs. 3 lakhs per bottle, the 100th Anniversary Edition of Hibiki Japanese Harmony, will be available at a retail price of Rs. 40,000 per bottle. Exact retail prices for both will vary by state per local regulations.