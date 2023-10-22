Ramakrishna Mission Brings Durga Puja Celebrations to Delhi for the First Time

As the air fills with the enchanting fragrance of incense and the melodious strains of dhak beats, Delhi comes alive in the vibrant celebration of one of its most significant festivals – Durga Puja.

Putting a new defination of grandness to the festival, Ramakrishna Mission constructed an elaborate pandal for the first time in its 96-year-old history with an idea of meticulous shastra Puja.

Known for its deep-rooted cultural and spiritual heritage, the Mission has set a huge pandal in the Ramakrishna Mission premises with amarble platform erected from where the Puja is conducted. The venue is near Ram Krishna Ashram Marg Metro Station in Paharganj.

Bhaskar Roy, who has been a part of Ramakrishna Mission in New Delhi for six decades, and is managing committee vice-president shared his thoughts on the festival. He emphasized that the growing number of volunteers and devotees has paved the way for the event’s success. Roy expressed their commitment to celebrating the festival in a traditional manner, adhering to the prescribed customs and rituals.

The image of Mother Durga has been sculpted by Shri Biswajit Pal from Krishnanagar, West Bengal.

The puja started from the Shasthi (Friday) and will run till Dashmi (Tuesday). However, among these days, Asthami, the eighth day of Durga Puja, holds a special place in the hearts of devotees. The mission organised a special Kumari Puja on Mahashtmi Day, in which a girl aged 7 yrs was worshipped as the very embodiment of Mother Durga.

Talking to The Statesman, Swami Sarvalokananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi, said, “Durga Puja is worship of woman power and by celebrating Durga Puja, all of us want the divine power to be ignited in us.”

“All centres follow the same rituals, as practiced at Belur Math, and our puja is no different,”said Sarvalokananda.

Meanwhile, the Pandal at the Mission was seen filled with devotees from all parts of Delhi.

Mission has organised lunch prasad for all visitors on all the three days. Six Dhakis (drummers) from Bolpur (near Shantiniketan) were seen in action during the Puja days.

A Sandhi Puja took place on Mahashtami Day (Sunday) which is the threshold between Mahashtami and Mahanavami when Devi Chamunda is offered special worship.

Durga Puja in the Ramakrishna Order was started by Swami Vivekananda in 1901 after his return from the West and the invocation was done in the name of Sri Sarada Devi the Holy Mother. This tradition is followed till now by all the 30 centres of Ramakrishna Mission in India where Durga Puja is celebrated.