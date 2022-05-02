Scientifically proven tips for weight loss

Besides innumerable diets and supplements, people fail to achieve their perfect weight loss targets. Ever tried to find out the reason behind this? So, one of the reasons is, lack of scientific evidence.

Some such strategies are there, that have an impact on managing perfect body weight, which are directly backed by science. Few scientifically proven weight loss strategies include Yoga, exercising, maintaining a track record of carbohydrates and other calorie intakes and intermittent fasting. Let us now discuss some scientifically proven methods of weight loss:

Intermittent Fasting

There are different methods of intermittent fasting, which include periodic fasting, fasting on alternate days or fasting daily whilst consuming food during restricted time periods. Intermittent fasting is a way of consuming mini meals within shorter time periods while fasting on alternate days. Based on several scientific studies, it has been proven, that any short term intermittent fasting, which lasts up to the duration of 6 months, will lead to weight loss.

Diet and exercise

If weight loss is utmost desire of an individual, he/she needs to be aware of their eating and drinking routine; they can maintain these records with the help of any online food tracker or may be a journal. A study shows that consistent tracking of all physical activities helped people with losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Enjoy your food

Paying attention to your food and enjoying what you are eating is a practice of developing an expressive awareness towards the food that has been served on your table. This is also a perfect method for being able to maintain a healthy body weight. Some of the techniques of mindful and expressive eating are: devoting proper time to eat, which means sitting down to eat, avoiding distractions while eating and chewing slowly.

Include Protein rich food in your breakfast

A research on younger adults has demonstrated that the hormonal effects of high protein breakfast lasts for several hours. High protein breakfasts include eggs, oats, nuts, porridge and chia seeds etc. Protein rich foods regulate the appetite hormones and so does it make people feel full for longer durations.

Reduce the intake of sugar and refined carbohydrates

Diets high in sugar lead to obesity, e.g. especially western diets (that includes sugary foods and beverages both). On the other hand refined carbs like white rice, bread, pasta etc. no longer contain fibers, or essential nutrients. These foods are rather quick to digest and it gets converted into glucose eventually, which then enters the blood and activates insulin leading to fat storage in the adipose tissue, resulting into weight gain.

Consume Fiber

Including significant amount of fiber in day-to-day diet routine increases the feeling of fullness, by eventually leading to weight loss. Fiber rich foods are whole grain breakfast cereals, fruits, vegetables, peas, pulses, nuts and seeds.

Manage stress levels

Researchers found that an 8 week stress management intervention program helped lots of children and adults who have been suffering from obesity, by reducing the BMI (Body Mass Index). Few methods of managing stress levels consists of regular Yoga and Meditation routine, breathing or relaxation techniques, gardening, walking and tree plantation etc.

There are no shortcuts to lose weight, the appropriate way to maintain a healthy body weight is intake of a balanced diet, which includes good portion of fruits, salads, proteins and fiber. Also, yoga and exercises too should be included in daily routine.