Karan Johar addresses Ozempic buzz and reveals real weight loss secret!

The glitzy silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA 2025 are in full swing, and filmmaker Karan Johar has been turning heads with his stunning transformation post weight loss.

As whispers grew about him using weight loss medication, Karan Johar decided to set the record straight—his secret is nothing but discipline, healthy eating, and regular exercise.

Stepping onto the green carpet in Jaipur, Karan’s leaner look instantly became a talking point. When asked about his weight loss journey, the celebrated filmmaker said, “It’s about being healthy, eating well, exercising, and just doing your best to look good.”

However, he playfully dodged any detailed insights into his routine, adding, “If I tell you, I will give my secret away.”

His response comes amidst speculation that he might have used Ozempic, a diabetes drug often linked to rapid weight loss. The rumors gained momentum after actor Maheep Kapoor openly criticized people for relying on such medications.

However, Karan took to Instagram (in a now-unavailable story) to clarify that his transformation is purely the result of a healthy lifestyle.

Beyond the buzz around his weight loss, Karan Johar has a packed slate of projects. He is gearing up to produce an intense action film, directed by Haneef Adeni—known for his Malayalam blockbuster ‘Marco’. This yet-to-be-titled film will be made in Hindi and several other languages.

The 25th edition of IIFA, held in Jaipur, promises a night to remember. The grand awards ceremony on March 9 will feature a special celebration of ‘Sholay’s’ 50th anniversary, including an exclusive screening at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema.

Fans can also look forward to a heartfelt tribute by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will honor her grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, with a special performance.