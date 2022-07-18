Rain comes as great relief from the scorching heat. This year, the heatwave started teasing Delhiites right from the month of March. It was a long and hot wait for the people of Delhi before they could experience the relief in the form of rains. But once the monsoon hits the city, it becomes pure magic; a sight to behold!

There are a few places in and around Delhi that can offer the best of sights during the monsoon season. If you want to relieve the ‘eye-sore’ caused by the extended heat stretch, have a walk around some of these patches. You would thank yourself for heading out:

Lutyen’s Zone

The prestigious Lutyen’s zone is truly the heart of New Delhi. It is a must visit place for anyone who wants to experience the vibes of the country’s capital. The rainwashed imperial buildings are worth watching with the cloudy backdrop simply elevates the whole experience. The Rashtrapati Bhawan offers a differently soothing visual and so does the India Gate. Walk around the Lutyen’s bungalow zone, which is known for being extremely ‘padestrian friendly’. The thoroughly manicured plantations along the footpaths highlight the whole “walk in the rain” experience.

Kamla Nehru Ridge

Nestled in North Delhi, this is an amazing place if you love to walk close to nature. It is known as one of the green lungs of the city. The place was, earlier, not considered very ‘human friendly’ as there were some wild animals like deer and hare in the area. Of late, the place has emerged as one of the most preferred natural trails around the city. It is all the more blissful during the rainy season. Joggers, runners and cyclists prefer this place over any other option. People interested in history also explore its surrounding sites like Chauburja Mosque, Flagstaff Tower and Khooni Khan Jheel. It is a must visit during the monsoon.

Safdarjung’ Tomb to Humayun’s Tomb

From Safdarjung’s tomb to Humayun’s Tomb to Lodhi Road would be a perfect setup for your next weekend. The long walk can cover the most part of the day and would offer historical knowledge galore. The entire area has well marked walking areas and dedicated footpaths. You can also sit and relax around the Lodhi Garden. The place is a great picnic spot, where you’ll come across a great amalgamation of cultures. Sunder Nursery near Humayun’s Tomb is also a great place of visit, where many interesting events are organized, every now and then.

Connaught Place

A visit across Delhi is incomplete without Connaught Place. It is the very soul of the city and stands out even till this day. The architectural marvel becomes all the more ravishing during the rainy season and the white structure is a true visual delight. Having a walk around Connaught Place during or after the rain is one of the top-rated things to do. There is never a dearth of shopping options, snacks and people here. It is lively all the year around, while during the monsoon, the place becomes extra special.

Driving around Aravalis

Another great excursion is driving around the Aravalis. You can drive your car or ride your bike around the semi-hilly areas of Faridabad and Gurgaon. If you are around South Delhi, you can take the road opposite Tughlakabad fort, that leads to Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, and continue ahead, towards Gurgaon via Badkal. If you are in Gurgaon, you can take the road towards Faridabad. You would be taken by surprise at how serene the region is. The road connecting Gurgaon with Faridabad is frequented by bike riders and cyclists. There are small eateries around the stretch that offer you all the snacking options.