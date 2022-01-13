Light up your house this Pongal with these decoration ideas

The main attraction of the Pongal festival is the kitchen or the front yard/backyard. The pot is decorated and all the decorations surround this Pongal pot. Many kolam designs are made around the pot and the cooking fire.

Pongal Decoration Ideas

The Painted Pot:

Pongal is usually cooked in an earthen pot as shown in the figure. The pot is usually painted with different colored designs to make your Pongal decoration all way more attractive!

The Pongal Feast:

The feast of Pongal is spread out on banana leaves. See how you can a traditional art of serving food.

Cooking the Pongal:

It is a place where you cook the Pongal with all the decoration around the area.

You can cook this tasty Pongal dish in an earthen pot and also in a brass vessel that is easily available on amazon.

The Holy Cow:

The 4 days of the Pongal festival involve worshiping a cow that is holy to Hindus. So, you can make some innovative kolam (rangoli) designs that look like a cow!

Sugarcane decor:

Sugarcane is an integral part of the Pongal celebrations and thus is a fabulous prop to create some fun decor. At the entrance place three stacks of sugarcane with a small pot atop the tripod structure.

Everyone will associate it with the festival effortlessly. Use sticks of sugarcane to add some drama to the interiors as well. Simple and easy-to-do decor it is!

Innovative Rangoli – Kolam Designs: