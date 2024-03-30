‘Even if 100 elections come, BJP’s drama will not work in TN’: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin said that PM Modi and the BJP will not find traction in Tamil Nadu even if they contest in elections 100 times in the state.

“Not only this election; even if 100 elections come, your (PM Modi and BJP) drama will not work in Tamil Nadu,” CM Stalin said while addressing a public meeting in Krishnagiri.

“It’s the BJP, the only party, that thinks to divide the people living peacefully in Tamil Nadu in the name of religion and caste,” he added.

Advertisement

The DMK leader claimed that the Prime Minister is in ‘fear of losing the elections’, adding that all Indians are angry.

“In the election, EC, CBI, and IT are used by PM, which shows he is in fear of losing the election. Among the Indians all over, there is anger against the PM. That’s why senior leaders like the finance minister are in fear and not facing elections. BJP’s is at least they do not go below NoTA. That’s why they are praising Jayalalithaa and MGR. He has criticised Jayalalithaa since she was alive and he said the Jayalalithaa government was corrupt. Has he forgotten what he said,” Stalin said.

Stalin further criticised the Prime Minister while listing protests by women wrestlers, harassment faced by women in Manipur, pointing out that this contradicts the central government’s ‘Nari Shakti’ tagline.

“He spoke about Nari Shakthi. Under BJP government rule, the Nirbaya fund was not allotted properly. Women wrestlers were sexually harassed. In PM Modi’s governance, the Bilkis Bano case accused were released. Our MPs crew went to Manipur and took stock of what happened there against women, It’s PM Modi’s government that silently watched the violence. A woman who was sexually assaulted went to court and was lit on fire by the BJP government. Is there any reply to all this news from PM Modi? At least he has expressed his grief for name sake. In such a situation, what moral rights do he (PM Modi) and the BJP have to talk about?” Stalin said.