PM Modi slams DMK’s ‘anti-Tamil culture’, vows to expose its ‘dangerous politics’

Slamming MK Stalin-led DMK over ‘corruption and anti-Tamil culture’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the party wanted to keep people of Tamil Nadu ‘trapped in old thinking and old politics’.

“DMK has become ‘a company of a family’. Due to DMK’s family politics, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move ahead. There are three main criteria to contest elections from DMK and move ahead in DMK. Three main criteria are — family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture,” Modi said in his address to a gathering in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister said that he would continue to expose the dangerous politics of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

“DMK Party makes people fight in the name of region, religion and caste. DMK knows that the day people understand the politics of divide and rule, DMK will not get a single vote. That is why they make people fight among themselves for votes, I have also decided that I will continue to expose this decades-old dangerous politics of DMK,” he asserted.

Hailing the contribution of Tamil Nadu in the growth of India’s manufacturing and space sector, Modi said, “India is emerging as a power in the world today and I am happy that Tamil Nadu has played a big role in this. Tamil Nadu has made a huge contribution in taking India forward in the space sector. Tamil Nadu’s hard work has played a vital role in taking India forward in manufacturing. I am confident that the Defence Corridor being built in Tamil Nadu will take this state to new heights.”

The PM is leading the BJP’s efforts to grow its foothold in the South Indian state where its presence is currently limited. In the Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party is hoping for a double digit growth in its vote share in Tamil Nadu.