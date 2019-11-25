Kriti Sanon has created quite a buzz in the last few years as she has taken the industry by a storm. In the past few years, the actress has given some big hit including Lukka Chuppi and Bareilly ki Barfi, and she is back at it with big ones like Panipat on her plate. Kriti Sanon, who has been having a good run at the box office, seems to be ready to embrace flower power.

Her recent pictures on Instagram do not only have her in an ensemble with floral print, but she also sported a big red flower in her hair.

On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures as she got all dolled up in a Rohit Bal outfit. The actress opted for a classic back Anarkali suit with red and white floral prints around its hem.

While the suit was a simple one, she added her own unique twist to it by styling it up with a retro-glam and vintage hairdo.

View this post on Instagram 🌹🌹 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:21am PST

To complete her look, Kriti wore chunky earrings, a big ring and mojris.

On the work front, Kriti will be back on screen as Parvati Bai with Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker’s periodical drama Panipat that is all set to release on 6th December.