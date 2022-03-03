Inspire yourself with these beautiful quotes

We all face many ups and downs in our life. But the biggest spirit is never giving and taking inspiration from someone for rising again.
There are a lot of things that can provide inspiration – seeing other people accomplish great things, seeing other people overcome adversity, hearing inspirational quotes from great people, even the sheer beauty of nature can remind us just how lucky we are to be alive.
Here we have gathered some of the best inspirational quotes that will surely inspire you. Read on to find them!
1. “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”
2. “You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching,
Love like you’ll never be hurt,
Sing like there’s nobody listening,
And live like it’s heaven on earth.”
3. “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”
4. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
5. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”
6. “We accept the love we think we deserve.”
7. “Without music, life would be a mistake.”
8. “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”
9. “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”
10. “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.”
11. “Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.”
12.“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present.”
13. “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”
14. “I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination. Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”
15. “Everything you can imagine is real.”
