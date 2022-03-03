Inspire yourself with these beautiful quotes

We all face many ups and downs in our life. But the biggest spirit is never giving and taking inspiration from someone for rising again.

There are a lot of things that can provide inspiration – seeing other people accomplish great things, seeing other people overcome adversity, hearing inspirational quotes from great people, even the sheer beauty of nature can remind us just how lucky we are to be alive.

Here we have gathered some of the best inspirational quotes that will surely inspire you. Read on to find them!

1. “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

― Oscar Wilde

2. “You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching,

Love like you’ll never be hurt,

Sing like there’s nobody listening,

And live like it’s heaven on earth.”

― William W. Purkey

3. “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

4. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

5. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

― Martin Luther King Jr.

6. “We accept the love we think we deserve.”

― Stephen Chbosky

7. “Without music, life would be a mistake.”

― Friedrich Nietzsche

8. “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”

― Marilyn Monroe

9. “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”

― Albert Einstein

10. “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.”

― Oscar Wilde

11. “Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.”

― Neil Gaiman

12.“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present.”

― Bill Keane

13. “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

― Thomas A. Edison

14. “I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination. Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”

― Albert Einstein

15. “Everything you can imagine is real.”

― Pablo Picasso