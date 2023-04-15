Young generation should take inspiration from Dr Ambedkar: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar played a significant role in the freedom struggle of the country and the

younger generation should take inspiration from such a great personality.

Addressing the people during a programme organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ambedkar in Palwal’s Rasulpur village, the CM said that Babasaheb was a great personality and the architect of the Constitution of India.

“We should take inspiration from his life and follow his footsteps. Keeping in mind the interests and rights of all classes, he made a constitution that was recognized by more than 550 princely states of the country,” said Khattar.

“He did the work of bringing forward the oppressed sections and backward people in the Constitution so that everyone is benefited and mutual brotherhood and peace prevails,” Khattar added.

He said that Babasaheb made a provision in the Constitution to uplift the people of backward classes by connecting them with the mainstream and provided new policies and foresight for the country by ensuring social equality.