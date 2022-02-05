Is Hummus Really Healthy for You? Click Here To Find Out!

Now, let’s hear what others in the mix have in store for our health. To start with, olive oil is an essential ingredient in hummus comes with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which happens to be great for your heart health.

Moreover, tahini which is another prime ingredient in hummus helps with a type of inflammation that can cause arthritis. Lastly, our star ingredient, chickpeas are known to reduce blood markers of inflammation, contributing to better health overall.

It Is Packed With A High Nutritive Value

Organically gluten- and dairy-free, hummus comes packed with iron, vitamin B, phosphorus, and folate. This proportion helps in reducing the risk of cancer, heart diseases, and prevents anemia too. These nutrients that you get from each ingredient in hummus also contribute to boosting your overall energy levels. Now, isn’t that one too many reasons to add this zesty delicious meal to your diet?

Who knew that one bowl of hummus can bring so many health benefits to the table! But, it does and that’s only good news for us and our Arabian-themed dinner parties. So, the next time you’re curbing off junk food, remember that hummus lies on the opposite deck and you keep them coming.