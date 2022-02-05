Is Hummus Really Healthy for You? Click Here To Find Out!

Hummus is everywhere. While it’s been around for a long time, this chickpea and tahini dip has started to take off recently. If you’ve looked at the refrigerated section of your grocery store lately, some have entire displays of the many brands and versions of hummus. There’s plain hummus, flavored hummus, avocado hummus, black bean hummus, and even—yep—dessert hummus. Sure, it seems good-for-you, but what’s really in the spread, and is hummus healthy?
What is Hummus?
The Middle Eastern staple is made primarily from blended chickpeas, tahini, oil, and salt.
The main difference between making it at home and buying it is the oil used. You may find canola oil or soybean oil in store-bought versions, whereas you’ll probably use olive oil in homemade.
Hummus nutrition
First, let’s look at the nutrition stats for hummus: a 2-tablespoon serving contains about 70 calories, 2 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, 4.5 grams of carbohydrates, and 1.5 grams of fiber.
The verdict based on the numbers and ingredients? Hummus is healthy—and you can include it as part of a nutritious diet. However, if you’re on a specific diet, it may not work with the eating plan.
What are the health benefits of hummus?
It Helps In Digestion And Maintaining Of Intestinal Health
First things first. The showstopper ingredient of hummus, chickpeas aren’t only a versatile and tasty part of the pantry. A great source of fiber, they also make hummus great for the digestive system. With this in your diet, your gut can get rid of harmful bacteria while also promoting the growth of bifidobacteria which comes with its many benefits. This sounds like a total win-win for us.
It Leaves You Feeling Full And Satisfied
Eating food that is not only healthy and tasty but also prevents you from bingeing later is the dream. Lucky for you, we’ve found the right fit for you. Well, hummus is full of fiber and protein that leaves you feeling satisfied after eating. To add on, chickpeas in hummus help with the breakdown of carbohydrates and slowing down their absorption in the gut. This means that your bloodstream will receive sugar slowly and steadily! What’s more?
The dietary fiber spikes up the levels of cholecystokinin that make you feel full, while also reducing the ghrelin levels, responsible for making you feel hungry. This, certainly, leads to weight regulation. Based on a survey, people who consume hummus regularly are less likely to gain weight by about 53 percent.
It Has Anti-Inflammatory And Antioxidant Properties
Now, let’s hear what others in the mix have in store for our health. To start with, olive oil is an essential ingredient in hummus comes with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which happens to be great for your heart health.
Moreover, tahini which is another prime ingredient in hummus helps with a type of inflammation that can cause arthritis. Lastly, our star ingredient, chickpeas are known to reduce blood markers of inflammation, contributing to better health overall.
It Is Packed With A High Nutritive Value
Organically gluten- and dairy-free, hummus comes packed with iron, vitamin B, phosphorus, and folate. This proportion helps in reducing the risk of cancer, heart diseases, and prevents anemia too. These nutrients that you get from each ingredient in hummus also contribute to boosting your overall energy levels. Now, isn’t that one too many reasons to add this zesty delicious meal to your diet?
Who knew that one bowl of hummus can bring so many health benefits to the table! But, it does and that’s only good news for us and our Arabian-themed dinner parties. So, the next time you’re curbing off junk food, remember that hummus lies on the opposite deck and you keep them coming.