What is Cinco de Mayo? Why does America Celebrate it?

Often confused with Mexico’s Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s triumph over the French forces in the 1862 battle of Puebla, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza against the Second French Empire under Napoleon III. The event, celebrated annually on May 5th, derives its name from the date of this historical victory, which has evolved into a cherished holiday over time. While the holiday has gained more popularity in the U.S. than in Mexico, it serves as a means to celebrate Mexican culture, particularly among people of Mexican-American heritage.

In the U.S., Cinco de Mayo is marked by grand parades, festivals, and parties held nationwide. Its widespread celebration and popularity in the U.S. are often attributed to advertising campaigns by beer, wine, and tequila companies. Restaurants also join the festivities, offering enticing deals on food and drinks. Some argue that beer sales on Cinco de Mayo rival those of the Super Bowl. In contrast, the observance of the day in Mexico is primarily ceremonial, featuring military parades and battle re-enactments, especially in Puebla.

What Led to the battle for land between France and Mexico? Following the Mexican-American War (1846-48) and the Reform War (1858-61), which ultimately led to the Second French Intervention in Mexico, the Mexican treasury was depleted. In response, on July 17, 1861, Mexican President Benito Juárez declared a moratorium, suspending all foreign debt payments for two years. In retaliation, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom formed an alliance and sent naval forces to Veracruz to demand repayment. While Britain and Spain peacefully negotiated with Mexico, France seized the opportunity to wage war and establish its empire in Mexico, culminating in the battle of Puebla.

What makes the battle significant? Despite being vastly outnumbered, with 2,000 Mexican soldiers facing 6,000 French soldiers, Mexico achieved a surprising victory on the day of battle. Juarez declared May 5th a national holiday to commemorate this triumph. Although the war did not result in a decisive strategic victory, it held immense importance for the people of Mexico. Furthermore, it is argued that the failure of the French intervention in Mexico prevented subsequent European invasions in the Americas.

The holiday also holds significance in connection to the American Civil War. With the French retreating from North America after their defeat, the Confederate States of America were unable to seek aid from France, affecting the outcome of the Civil War.