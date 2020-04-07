Amidst the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the entire planet is celebrating ‘World Health Day’ on Tuesday. People all across the world are giving thanks and showing their gratitude to doctors and nurses who are doing their best to help the patients amidst the crisis. Doctors have been urging people to maintain social distancing and stay safe. Amidst all this, PM Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown to combat the deadly virus. So, to give a rest to your boredom, we suggest you watch some medical dramas today. Here we have curated a long list of medical dramas that you can enjoy while sitting at the safest place – your HOME. Just switch to OTT platforms and catch them at the comfort of your palms.

Grey’s Anatomy

It’s one of the most popular American medical dramas which revolves around the titular character, Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who was first seen as an intern back in 2005. The show describes the stories of the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors.

Over the years, many original cast members have bid farewell to the show. Actor Justin Chambers was the latest one to quit the show and confirmed he won’t be returning for the 17th season. Switch to Amazon Prime Video and enjoy it.

House

This is considered to be actor Hugh Laurie’s most popular show that premiered in 2004 and ran for eight seasons. He played the title role of the ingenious and unsociable Dr Gregory House, who flouts hospital rules, clashes with fellow doctors and his assistants as he comes up with controversial hypotheses about his patients’ illnesses.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Good Doctor

This is one of the new entrants in the genre. Launched in 2017, the American medical drama television series sees actor Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country-life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. It has already been renewed for season 4.

View this post on Instagram #TheGoodDoctor #MelendaireForever #RipMelemdez ♥️ A post shared by The Good Doctor Argentina 🇦🇷 (@thegooddoctorar) on Mar 31, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

Watch all the seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

Dil Mill Gayye

Dil Mill Gayye was a sequel to the successful medical TV show Sanjivani: A Medical Boon (2002 to 2005) that featured Mohnish Bahl, Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi as doctors. It revolved around their characters and their jobs at Sanjeevani hospital.

View this post on Instagram #dilmillgaye #armaanridhima #dmg A post shared by Noor Shaikh (@_n.o.o.r._30) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:13am PST

The show started in August 2007 and came to an end in October 2010. It is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sanjivani

Creator Siddharth Malhotra’s ‘Sanjivani’ made a return to the small screen last year with mostly a fresh cast and a new story. The new version even took a leap. The story then focussed on how heart-broken Ishani, has given up on her dreams of becoming the best doctor and finding love.

The original version’s Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli were seen in some episodes, but the cast was led by Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.