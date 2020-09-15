Is our approach to parenting right? Are we establishing healthier habits and ways for kids to live their life?

Anything that benefits us comes with its own side effects. This statesman is absolutely true with Technology. As it is improving day after day, we are becoming more dependent on it.

Well, we are adults, what about children and teenagers between the ages of 6 and 18 years. In recent years, they have been found to be suffering from convergence efficiency, computer vision syndrome, reflective errors, and other eyesight problems. All of us can guess the reason for the problem. As per some studies, almost forty percent of children have complained of various eyes and vision-related issues.

Too much use of technology – computers, smartphones, tablets, etc. – for online classes, gaming, social interaction, and entertainment. All this results in fewer physical activities which adds fuel to other health issues.

A well-known ophthalmologist reported that children working for long hours on computers and mobiles usually suffer from itching or burning in eyes, watering, loss of retention power, besides headache and eye pain.

The majority of the children are being diagnosed with convergence insufficiency — a condition in which the eyes are unable to work together when looking at nearby objects. This condition causes one eye to turn outward instead of inward with the other eye, creating a double or blurred vision, said Anil Rastogi, a well-known ophthalmologist.

The screens of these handheld devices emit blue light which is toxic for your eyes. Many scientists have discovered how this light damages our vision. Besides, cases of reflective errors in terms of myopia and hypermetropia have also surfaced among children.

Doctors suggest eye exercises, frequent breaks from TV/computer/ mobile phone screens to prevent permanent damage to the eyes.