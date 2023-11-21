Grab a bite at these restaurants featuring new menus

Many eateries have released menus to reflect the upcoming colder days as the season approaches. Check out these restaurants that are ready to celebrate the new season and live up to the festive atmosphere.

Renowned Chef Yoshinori Mizutani Unveils Exquisite New Menu at Shangri-La Bengaluru

Yataii, the contemporary and authentic Japanese restaurant, located on the 18th floor of Shangri-La Bengaluru, is delighted to introduce its new menu, meticulously crafted by the celebrated Chef Yoshinori Mizutani. This menu seamlessly melds traditional Japanese culinary artistry with global influences, offering an immersive culinary journey that emphasizes simplicity and a strong sense of locality.

With an illustrious career spanning four decades across the globe, Chef Mizutani brings with him a wealth of dynamic experiences, including his famed tuna carving technique. The showmanship of tuna carving, that was widely celebrated during his tenure at Shangri-La Beijing, will take centre stage at Yataii. Diners will get a front seat view of this Instagrammable artistry celebrating Japanese food culture.

The menu features signature dishes such as Lobster Tempura and Lobster Teppanyaki, made using fresh and succulent lobsters and delicately seasoned, cooked to perfection, and served with a zesty dipping sauce. The Flamed Sushi Nigiri Taste Teaser offers a choice of Eel, Salmon, and Tuna, while the assorted Sushi Maki presents options like Guacamole Roll, Cream Cheese Sushi, Prawn Tempura Roll, and Tuna Mayo Sushi, showcasing the variety of offerings. The Salmon Carpaccio is adorned with edible flowers and coated with a lemon dressing, and the Spicy Tuna Ceviche is served with a chili dressing, both highly recommended. The small bites section offers Ebi Mayo, lightly sautéed shrimps with butter soy sauce, Buta Yaki, a sautéed sliced pork belly that packs a punch with ginger soy sauce, and Gyoza, a crowd-pleasing Japanese-style dumpling.

The flawlessly executed innovation brought to the table reflects Chef Mizutani’s wealth of culinary expertise. A surprising twist awaits with the Grilled Miso Seabass and Grilled Miso Cod in Maharaja Style, showcasing his creative prowess. The Una-Don, grilled eel on a bed of rice, tantalises the palate with a burst of unexplored flavours. For Ramen lovers, there is the Miso-flavoured Pork Ramen, Yataii Chicken Ramen, Spicy Chilli Seafood Ramen and Soba or Udon Soup Noodles.

The desserts on the menu features the Drayaki, a fluffy Japanese pancake filled with lightly sweetened red bean jam, the Baked Matcha Cheesecake and the Madagascar chocolate stuffed poached pears.

Chef Mizutani’s new menu is available from Wednesday to Monday, spanning from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Additionally, guests can savor the offerings during Sunday lunch from 12 noon to 3.30 p.m. For more information, guests can call (91) 80 4512 6100 or email bengaluru@shangri-la.com.

The Ribbon Room Bar & Tequileria , Juhu, Mumbai

The maximum city is set to welcome a drink and dine haven like no other! Mumbai’s most exciting culinary destination opened its doors on the 18th of October. Nestled inside the ravishing realms of Juhu’s Sea Princess Hotel, The Ribbon Room Bar & Tequileria is a passionate endeavour to build an exclusive dining space where visitors can gorge on sublime delicacies, and enjoy potent nectars they’ve seldom sipped before.

While the interiors are an impeccable work of art, the views are a breathtaking gem of nature too! If you are an admirer of sunsets, The Ribbon Room offers a spellbinding sight of sky and sea that makes it a must visit for all special occasions. Neighbouring the city’s crowning jewel, the majestic Juhu Beach, this elegant tavern leaves no stone unturned in enchanting the heart, mind and soul.

Address: 2nd Floor, Hotel Sea Princess, Juhu, Mumbai

Yakii, Pune

Asian Tapas Bar & Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in the Heart of Deccan, Pune.

Yakii-Asian Tapas Bar & Restaurant, a groundbreaking culinary destination, is thrilled to announce its grand opening in the bustling heart of Deccan, Pune. The restaurant aims to redefine the city’s dining landscape by offering an unparalleled Asian gastronomic experience. Yakii is a novel culinary haven that stems from Hrishikesh Baravkar’s deep-rooted understanding of Pune’s evolving culture and burgeoning desire for Asian cuisine. The restaurant seamlessly blends tropical beachside allure with Dubai desert elegance, offering a truly global experience on native soil. Yakii takes pride in its curated menu that features a range of signature dishes and cocktails, designed to tantalize the palate and elevate the dining experience. Guests can indulge in mouth-watering options like Korean Chicken, Tori Karaage, Togarashi Hummus, Kunji Lamb and the unique KFC Chicken Truffle Oil Roll. To complement the culinary offerings, Yakii presents an exquisite cocktail menu featuring the Kuwa Sour, Kohi Press, Guava Tinkle, Yakii de la Casa and Laccha Sting. Each dish and drink have been crafted with meticulous attention to detail, promising an experience that’s as bold, contemporary, and unparalleled as Yakii itself.

Address: Yakii, Behind Champion Sports (main road), Next to R Deccan Mall, Deccan Gymkhana, Opposite Indian Overseas Bank, Pune-411004

Café Noir – Lazy Breakfast Menu, Mumbai

Cafe Noir, the epitome of Parisian charm and culinary excellence located in the heart of Mumbai at One Lodha World Centre, is proud to introduce the “Lazy Breakfast Club.” At Cafe Noir, breakfast isn’t just for mornings; it’s a delightful experience that extends throughout the day.

Cafe Noir, with its enchanting ambiance and French-inspired cuisine, provides the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience. Whether you’re planning a romantic evening or a leisurely brunch outing with friends, Cafe Noir’s inviting indoor and alfresco seating options allow you to savor your culinary journey under the starlit Mumbai sky.

The Lazy Breakfast Club offers a delectable menu filled with breakfast delights served all day long. Some of the menu highlights include Healthy Bowls such as Noir Buddha Bowl, Morning Glory Bowl and more. Pinwheel Croissant Burgers comprises Truffle Mushroom Burger, Spicy Scrambled Eggs Burger amongst their bestsellers. Various kinds of Eggs feature Egg Croissant-wich, Harissa Egg Crepe, Noir Benedict, and more. The Sweet & Savory Delights include Berry and Nutella Waffle, Classic Pancakes. Favourites from the menu include Smoked Chicken Croissant-wich, Avo Toast 2.0.

The Lazy Breakfast Club at Cafe Noir is a testament to the café’s commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience that transcends traditional mealtime boundaries. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty breakfast or a late brunch, Cafe Noir’s menu has something to satisfy every craving.

Address: World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013Contact for reservations: +917400491481

JW Marriott New Delhi proudly presents “A Flavorful Heritage: The Cuisine of Kashmir”

Experience the rich flavors of Kashmir without leaving the heart of New Delhi as JW Marriott New Delhi proudly presents “A Flavorful Heritage: The Cuisine of Kashmir” at K3 – New Delhi’s Food Theatre. Immerse yourself in a 10-day gastronomic extravaganza by chefs Rahul Wali and Sunil Mattoo from November 17th to 26th, where every bite unveils the rich tapestry of Kashmiri cuisine against the backdrop of the luxurious JW Marriott ambiance.

K3 invites you to relish the warmth of Kashmiri hospitality, offering a mouth-watering selection of traditional dishes that echo the snow-capped peaks and charming valleys of the ‘Paradise on Earth.’

Enjoy the delightful Delhi Autumn by savouring the famous Nadru Kebab and Kabargah in the cosy setting of JW Marriott New Delhi. Plant-based enthusiasts can cherish the creamy Chaman Qaliya, delectable Dum Aloo and hearty Haakh, while the meat connoisseur can indulge in the tender Rogan Josh, flavoursome Chicken Yakhni, and succulent Muji Gaad. To compliment these dishes, the enticing menu also includes aromatic Subuz Pulao, Mujj Chetin and Doyn Chetin.

Conclude your journey with a cup of soul-soothing Kahwa and the exquisite Kong Phirni, a perfect finale to your comprehensive Kashmiri culinary experience. The menu caters to diverse palates and dietary preferences, ensuring each dish is not only a treat for the taste buds but also a comfort to the soul.

Preserving the age-old techniques and authentic flavours of Kashmiri Pandit cooking, the food will be cooked in mustard oil without onion, garlic, and tomato. It will feature a rich assortment of aromatic herbs and spices, including asafoetida, fennel seed powder, saffron, dried ginger and dried fruits. To make the evening more engaging and entertaining, a live cooking station will also be set up, where the team of seasoned gourmet chefs specialising in preparing Kashmiri cuisines will showcase their exemplary cooking skills.

Hotel: JW Marriott New Delhi Restaurant: K3-New Delhi’s Food TheatreDate: November 17th, 2023, to November 26th, 2023Brunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm Price: Rs. 3,800/- plus taxes

Tao Asian Kitchen, Bandra Mumbai – Ramen Menu

Tao Asian Kitchen, an acclaimed destination for authentic flavors and a modern Asian fine dining experience, has outlets in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur. With a focus on vegetarian cuisine, delectable desserts and refreshing mocktails, Tao Asian Kitchen brings a unique and inclusive dining experience for discerning food enthusiasts with its enticing menu and immersive ambiance. The restaurant’s dedication to crafting innovative and tantalizing dishes has earned it a reputation as a go-to destination for Asian cuisine lovers. Ramen lovers will find their cravings satisfied with Tao Asian Kitchen’s selection of four mouthwatering varieties in their Ramen Menu.

The highlights in the menu include- Shiitake Mushroom Ramen, Spicy Coconut Ramen, Burnt Garlic Ramen & Loaded Vegetable Ramen.

For reservations and more information visit taoasiankitchen.com

Farzi, Mumbai

Farzi at Oberoi Mall Mumbai, renowned for its global influence on Indian cuisine with a presence across Canada, the USA, and the Middle East, is proud to announce its grand reopening after an extensive facelift. Farzi Mumbai offers an incredible range of beverages at incredible value the likes that have never before been seen in the city of Mumbai, making Farzi the ultimate destination of great food and great drinks at very low and very good prices. It is safe to say that Farzi is perhaps the best value bar in the city of Mumbai.

Taking patrons on a nostalgic journey through the colonial era of Bombay, the newly revamped Farzi Mumbai boasts an ambiance that seamlessly blends the retro charm of yesteryears with modern elements. From captivating vintage portraits to contemporary features like a dedicated selfie booth for enthusiasts, Farzi offers a unique and immersive environment.

Farzi Cafe was conceptualised with a singular focus on making Indian food hip and cool among the youth of the country. Taking that thought even further the new Farzi is set to welcome a youthful audience with an incredible budget friendly offer that will suit any wallet size. The venue has been meticulously designed to capture attention with ornate pillars, vintage windows, antique light fixtures, and captivating props and backdrops that pay homage to classic times reminiscent of old movies.

While Farzi may exude vintage Bollywood charm, its ambiance is far from old-school. Farzi’s 200 shot menu is the largest in India. Guests seeking the most unique dining and partying vibes, need not look any further as Farzi Mumbai presents a week like carnival atmosphere preaching incredible deals every day of the week. The establishment will offer an array of incredible promotions including great deals of food, beverages and combos!

Address: Shop 2, Third Floor, Oberoi Mall, Near Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Thai Naam, Andheri, Mumbai

Embark on a tantalizing journey through the flavors of Thailand as Thai Naam introduces their newest culinary masterpiece, “The Taste of Thailand” platter, a gastronomic adventure nestled in the heart of Andheri. This culinary heaven beckons food enthusiasts to indulge in a symphony of Thai delicacies that promise to transport taste buds to the vibrant streets and rich landscapes of Thailand.

The star of the show is the specially curated platter, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The non-vegetarian platter boasts an array of mouthwatering delights, including succulent Chicken Dim Sum, a perfect blend of flavors in the Minced Chicken Tart, the aromatic and refreshing Larb Salad with Thai herbs, delectable Wontons, and the pièce de résistance – Prawns with Spicy Thai Sauce, a dish that promises to ignite the senses.

The veg platter is a symphony of flavors and textures for those embracing a vegetarian journey through Thai cuisine. Savor the exquisite Veg Dim Sum, relish the delightful combination of Mee Grob – a corn and water chestnut tart, invigorate your palate with the Pomello Salad, experience the culinary artistry of Wontons, and indulge in the silky goodness of Silken Tofu with Black Bean Sauce.

Each platter is a meticulous selection of tastes from different parts of Thailand, curated to offer a comprehensive and authentic experience of Thai cuisine. Thai Naam takes pride in using high-quality ingredients, ensuring that every bite is a burst of genuine Thai flavors that transport diners to the bustling markets and street food stalls of Thailand.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm Address: 1st Floor Bay 99 Campus, near JW Marriott Sahar, IA Project Road Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Ritual Daily Coffee, Available in South Bombay:

Ritual Daily Coffee Opens Its Doors To South Mumbai, Creating A Haven For Coffee Enthusiasts.

Brace yourselves, coffee aficionados! “The wait is over as Ritual Daily Coffee, the trailblazer in exceptional coffee experiences, proudly announces the availability of coffee deliveries in the heart of South Mumbai.” Prepare for a thrilling journey into the world of coffee, where every sip is an adventure and every moment a celebration of taste and craftsmanship.From the crack of dawn until the stroke of midnight, our South Bombay sanctuary welcomes you to a realm where coffee is not just a beverage but a vibrant saga of flavors, aromas, and experiences. Picture yourself delving into the velvety depths of a perfectly brewed cup, where the aroma alone transports you to coffee plantations in distant lands.

At Ritual Daily Coffee, we are not merely serving coffee; we are curating a spectacle. This new outpost promises an electrifying ambiance, designed to awaken your senses and ignite your passion for the perfect brew. Be prepared to be enthralled by our skilled baristas, artists in their own right, crafting each coffee cup as a masterpiece, inviting you to embark on a thrilling expedition with every sip. Moreover, in a groundbreaking leap, we extend our reach beyond the confines of our outlet. Your favorite Ritual Daily Coffee creations can now come to you, whether you’re conquering the corporate world at your office desk or savoring moments of relaxation in the comfort of your home. Experience the exhilaration of your daily coffee ritual being delivered straight to your doorstep, promising an excitement-filled coffee adventure at your convenience.

Swiggy: https://www.swiggy.com/restaurants/ritual-daily-coffee-lower-parel-worli-mumbai-774450

Toast & Tonic, Bangalore

Toast & Tonic, the epitome of culinary innovation and artisanal craftsmanship, is proud to announce the launch of its newest menu. This exciting gastronomic venture combines global inspiration with the essence of locally sourced ingredients and house-made preparations, inviting diners to embark on a remarkable journey of flavors and textures.

The newly crafted menu at Toast & Tonic Bangalore is a clear indication of the brand’s steadfast dedication to enhancing the dining experience. Built on the philosophy of elevating the ordinary into the extraordinary, this menu showcases an array of dishes that embody the essence of Bengaluru’s dynamic food culture. Discover an enticing array of culinary delights on the newest menu at Toast & Tonic Bengaluru. Dive into the world of flavors with the Vegan Chickpea & Zucchini Veloute, a creamy vegan soup featuring chickpeas, zucchini, and coconut milk with a curry powder emulsion. For a delightful starter, try the Gobindobhog Arancini – crispy rice balls made with gobindobhog rice, served on a bed of tomato sofrito and crowned with mushroom mousse. Seafood enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Kasundhi Baby Prawns with Garlic Toast, featuring locally-sourced baby prawns in a tantalizing kasundi mustard sauce, served with garlic toast. The Khasi Pork Burger is a standout from the signature Son Of a Bun burger festival, featuring slow-cooked pork belly infused with black sesame paste and mustard oil, and served with pickled bamboo shoots in a buttery bun. And for the mains, savor the exquisite Millet Gnocchi with Romesco Sauce, featuring soft gnocchi made with potato and millet flour, tossed in a roasted pepper and tomato sauce, and topped with crispy sage and parmesan. Conclude your culinary journey with the Nolen Gur Tres Leches, a dessert masterpiece with vanilla sponge soaked in a three-milk mix, topped with nolen gur caramel and pistachios. Toast & Tonic’s new menu is a symphony of flavors that promises a memorable dining experience.

At the heart of this culinary adventure lies the use of local and seasonal produce, demonstrating the restaurant’s dedication to supporting the community and reducing its carbon footprint. The menu features ingredients like gobindobhog rice, kalonji, Gondhoraj lemons, caper berries, and chocolate sourced from Kerala. In addition to this, diners can savor the richness of baby prawns, kasundhi mustard, local grains and millets, and Nolen gur, making it a wide array of locally sourced vegetables, seafood, and meats.

Contact Number: +91 99455 65483Address: Toast & Tonic – 14/1, Wood St, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom, J. P Nagar, Bangalore

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom, India’s premier vegan roastery, has joined hands with the renowned alt-dairy brand, Alt Co, to introduce an innovative and delectable coffee menu that promises a flavor experience like no other. The collaboration between these two brands celebrates the commitment to quality, taste, and eco-consciousness.

Alt Co has earned a reputation for its alt-dairy products that not only delight the taste buds but also contribute to a healthier planet and individual well-being.

Address:1316/F, 18 B Main Rd, JP Nagar, 2nd Phase, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560078Time: 8 am to 11pmCost for two: Rs. 800/- onwards