Foods for that natural pre-wedding glow

Planning your own wedding is no easy feat. From securing your venue months ago to choosing and purchasing your bridal trousseau, navigating catering options to sending out invitation cards, and, of course, ensuring your partner’s outfit complements yours, a bride-to-be can often overlook her diet. In that case, pre-wedding glow can be a task!

While you may have already booked the best makeup artist in town or scheduled various beauty treatments, what you consume plays a crucial role in determining how radiant and glowing your skin will look on your big day. So, if you aspire to look your absolute best for your wedding and, undoubtedly, for your partner, here are the foods every bride-to-be should incorporate into her diet regimen.

Dry Fruits and Nuts

Including dry fruits in your daily routine, not just a few months before your wedding, nourishes your body with healthy fats, vitamins, and fibers. Consuming a handful of almonds daily can contribute to glowing skin and stronger hair, while raisins aid in eliminating bodily toxins. Soak a few almonds, raisins, and walnuts overnight and consume them upon waking up, or add them to your salad. Combine these dry fruits and nuts with seeds like pumpkin, chia, flax, and sunflower seeds for maximum benefits.

Avocado

Aside from being a delightful breakfast option, avocados are the perfect superfood that every bride-to-be should integrate into her diet. Avocado is rich in vitamins A and C, linoleic acid, and oleic acid, promoting skin rejuvenation and healing.

Green Tea

Green tea, a miraculous natural drink rich in vitamin E, helps hydrate the skin. Vitamin E aids in skin healing by reducing dark spots and scars, resulting in a radiant and bright complexion.

Tomato

You’ve likely heard of applying tomato masks to your face. But why? Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant in tomatoes, stabilizes DNA and prevents premature aging. Tomatoes also impart a glowing look by eliminating bodily toxins and combating free radicals, protecting your skin from sun damage.

Turmeric

Turmeric is not only for adding flavor to your dishes; it’s hailed as a beauty elixir by the modern skincare industry and has been a staple in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric can restore your skin’s glow and maintain elasticity. Sprinkle it on your food or use it as a face pack.

In addition to these superfoods and drinks, hydration is another crucial factor to consider for pre-wedding glow. Ensure you drink an adequate amount of water for a healthier gut biome, improved bowel movement, and the elimination of toxins from your body, all of which contribute to your skin regaining its inner glow.

