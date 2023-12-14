Ayurvedic remedies for sore throat

A persistent companion during weather changes and impending winters, a sore throat can be uncomfortable, accompanied by the sensation of a lump in your throat leading to hoarseness, pain, inflammation, and difficulty swallowing or drinking comfortably.

While the initial inclination might be to resort to modern medication, Ayurveda aims to eliminate the issue at its source. Ayurveda attributes sore throat to an imbalance of the Pitta dosha and Kapha dosha. Thus, we have compiled a list of Ayurvedic remedies for treating sore throat symptoms and pain that you can try at home.

Salt + Turmeric in Warm Water

Combine equal parts of turmeric powder and salt in a glass of warm water. Gargle with this solution at least twice a day. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties help alleviate swelling and reduce inflammation, while salt acts as a microbial deterrent. This remedy also aids in soothing hoarseness and providing relief from pain.

Advertisement

Basil Leaves + Turmeric Warm Water

Basil and turmeric, known for their anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties, can be effective in treating sore throats. Boil a few basil leaves and a bit of turmeric in water. Let it cool down to a temperature warm enough to provide heat to your throat during gargling. Repeat this process two or three times a day for optimal results.

Drink Warm Water

For those not fond of gargling, simply drinking warm water is a viable alternative. Adding a few drops of lemon juice not only aids in detoxifying your body but also takes advantage of lemon’s antiseptic properties, which combat bacterial growth and freshen your breath. Warm water, in turn, soothes your throat, boosts metabolism, and improves circulation.

Mint Leaves + Ginger Water

Ginger’s anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties make it a key Ayurvedic remedy for healing sore throats. Crush a few mint leaves and an inch of ginger, add them to boiling water, strain, and drink the water after it cools down. Mint contributes to fighting pathogens that enter through the mouth.

As the flu, cough, and cold season arrives, whether or not you have a sore throat, incorporating warm water or drinking mint-ginger water can greatly benefit you and help combat the dry season.

Also Read: Ayurvedic Daily Practices for Balancing Your Doshas