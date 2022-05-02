Eid ul-Fitr 2022: From wearing new clothes to exchanging presents and sprucing up the house to making charity contributions, Eid celebrations encompass several customs. The most important Eid element is the lavish feast prepared and enjoyed by families. Every year, the occasion literally brings to the plate, an assortment of decadent savory dishes, bursting at the seams with mouthwatering flavors and heavenly aromas.

So, we thought, why not help you get a taste of the scrumptious delicacies Muslims enjoy at the festival of Eid ul-Fitr? Well, here’s a round-up of 6 traditional recipes you need to relish for yourself, to understand why we are such fans!

Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Mouth-watering dishes to enjoy this festive season

Biryani

Arguably the most popular dish, the Biryani, features either mutton or chicken, marinated with a variety of spices and slowly cooked with basmati rice and lots of love. Interestingly, in India, every region has its own version of delicious biryani, which every food lover should try.

Sheer Khurma

Khurma is a delicious milk pudding made from vermicelli, milk, dates, and thick nuts. This dish is a denser version of Sevaiyan and is usually enjoyed the morning after the first namaz on the day of Eid.

Shahi Tukda

Shahi Tukda is made of fried small pieces of bread, soaked in condensed milk, added with some cardamom, and topped with dried fruits. Shahi Tukda is cited as one of Awadh’s greatest contributions to Indian cuisine.

Mutton Korma

This delicious mutton curry exudes aromatic masala, cashew nut paste, rose water, and saffron. The juicy and flavorful mutton goes well with sheermal and Bakar Khani.

Seekh/Galouti kabab

It is impossible to imagine the celebration of Eid without a smoky, juicy, and delicious kebab. Seek Kebab is a delicacy made from a richly flavored mix of minced meat and perfectly grilled over charcoal. Galouti is a tender version, so its softness just melts in your mouth.

Phirni

Phirni is usually thickened with rice flour, seasoned with cardamom, saffron, and rose water, and topped with pistachios and nuts. It uses ground rice instead of brown rice and is widely cooked during the celebration of Eid. Traditionally, Phirni is served in a clay container that helps lower the temperature of the dessert.

