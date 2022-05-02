Eid ul-fitr 2022: Date, History, Significance, Importance, Wishes

Eid ul-Fitr 2022: The biggest Islamic festival is around the corner, the pious celebrations start with crowded markets along with decorated shops and houses. People celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm. Eid ul-Fitr is a three-day celebration that takes place in the holy month of Ramadan at the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic Calendar. It is also known as the festival of breaking fast as it marks the end of the month of Ramadan. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 2 and end on the evening of May 3. The public holiday will be observed on May 3. So, on this day, people wear new clothes, decorate their houses and women put mehndi on their hands and feet.

Eid is the only day in the month Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast. Eid ul-Fitr is a very important festival in the Islamic calendar and was started by the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated following a successful month of abstaining from food and drink. Muslims not only celebrate the end of fasting but also thank Allah for the Quran which was first revealed towards the end of Ramadan and for the strength that God has given them throughout the previous month of fasting.

On this auspicious day, people perform prayers to seek blessings. People wear new clothes, greet friends and family and celebrate by having a feast. The primary focus of the feast is a sweet dish called sawaiyan (vermicelli pudding) that is savored and also distributed among friends and family. Every adult of the family also gives gifts to the children and donates some amount to the poor on this day. Women and girls wear Mehendi on their hands.

Here are some wishes for EID UL-FITR: