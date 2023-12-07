‘Desi’ drinks to keep you warm during the winters

Rolling out of bed and parting ways with your warm comforter on winter mornings is, perhaps, the most challenging aspect of the season. And, as you navigate through your busy schedule and looming deadlines, an energy boost becomes essential upon waking or to ward off the winter blues throughout the day. Indians have an enduring love for chai in all seasons. While many of us prefer a generous cup of this concoction to fully awaken our bodies, there are several other ‘desi’ drinks to explore during winter, ensuring warmth.

Masala Chai

While tea is a year-round favorite, masala chai stands out as the ideal beverage for winter. Crafted with black tea, milk, and a medley of spices like cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, this tea not only invigorates but also aids in soothing coughs and colds, relieving headaches, and warming the body in winter.

Kashmiri Tea

Kahwa tea, a Kashmiri specialty, features green tea leaves, body-warming spices, saffron, and dried fruits. A perfect winter companion, this tea warms the insides and bolsters the body’s immunity.

Badam Milk

Epitomizing warmth and coziness from within, badam milk comes from full cow’s milk, almonds, saffron, cinnamon, and a touch of sugar. A comforting drink after a hectic day, it warms you up and leaves you feeling refreshed.

Kanji

A perfect winter beverage with excellent benefits for your gut biome, Kanji is made from black gajar (carrot), spices, and water. Left to ferment before consumption, it transforms into the perfect probiotic drink.

Honey Ginger Tea

Though not inherently ‘desi,’ honey ginger tea is a common winter household drink, especially for those battling a cough or cold. Boosting the immune system and rich in antioxidant properties, it effectively combats free radicals.

Turmeric Milk

A ubiquitous Indian household beverage, turmeric milk is typically consumed before bedtime or during bouts of flu and cold. Laden with antioxidants, it fights free radicals, enhances cognitive function, and reduces stress.

While these desi drinks contribute to keeping you warm during winter, incorporating a healthy diet and sufficient exercise is crucial for maintaining overall well-being.