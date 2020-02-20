Sunday Brunches signify a leisurely end to the weekend by enjoying scrumptious and pleasing meals while basking in the afternoon sun. If you have the same goal, then you can absolutely vouch for this one.

Attention! Brunch lovers. Here’s a good and pleasant meal for all the gourmets. Duty-Free Courtyard, which is a recent addition to Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida has come up with an exclusive Sunday Brunch menu and are prepared to serve you a whole-hearty meal.

Too lazy to cook for yourself, then Duty-Free’s new edition is absolutely for you, there you will get ample of wholesome eateries that will not just satiate your uncanny appetite but also will set some healthy goals.

Eager to know about the menu! Take a look at it. Duty-Free offers you a wholesome meal with perfect masale dar taste. Be it Pav Bhaji Fondue, Amritsari special chole-kulche, paranthas along with healthy bites such as Poha.

Duty-Free(DF) is not shying away to give you health benefits that will not just make your lazy mood but also gives your appetite a crunchy flavour. Starting from its Marmalade with toast– In this section of the Sunday brunch, they serve you a combo of crunchy bread, a sweet Jam or fruit juice as per the guest’s demand. You can also have it with your favourite tea, coffee or drink.

Not just light in weight, it’s every cuisine define the ultimate recipe of Indian rasoi. Let’s explore more with its DF special egg bhurji–you can make your own choice, how would you like to have it. Scrambled egg or half fry or masala omelette or cheese omelette. In every way, egg bhurji is all set to give you a perfect brunch goal.

If you are a fitness freak then try its Ankuri on toast–Amalgamation of all the ‘mainstream’ chopped off vegetables, be it onion, green chilly, tomato, coriander leaves, flavoured with some cumin powder, black pepper or salt, gently mixed with butter. Garnishing with beetroot, lemon slice makes it completely lip-smacking. Duty-Free’s recipe will surely make you fall in love.

So, folks, Duty-Free is not done yet with its Sunday Brunch, they have lot more experiments in the Kitchen that is straight away coming to you like street style matar masala kulcha –Its matar masala is something that wins the heart–Tangy, chatpata flavour is ready to make you wink your eyes, well-cooked chole, mixed all the Indian spices into it, be it garam masala, green chilly, red chilly, black pepper, salt, adding some chopped off vegetables will make its gravy more thick that you can enjoy every bit of it. Garnishing with a lemon slice or some salt on the top of it. If you want, you can add this in your matar masala, that will be more tasteful.

In the courtyard, Chole Bhature taco is something that maintains its desi taste with western styling, wraps up like taco–its recipe is completely different from the street, they don’t give you a bowl of chole with bhature, but masaledar chole is stuffed inside the Bhature. Garnishing with some onion, coriander leaves or lemon slice gives you utmost chatpata flavour.

Besides all the unique discoveries, Duty-Free has ample of delicious lip-smacking brunch item that will perfectly give you treat with its street-style food, try its Pav Bhaji Fondue, Veg Parathas like aloo, gobhi, paneer or onion, served in desi avatar with curd, pickle or butter cubes. Also, try its Amritsari’s special Kulcha with chole and imli ki chutney. Sitting under the sun and having a sip of cold juice or any drink with your favourite cuisine. Isn’t it lovely?

Hey Non-vegan! The courtyard has a special menu in its latest brunch edition. Don’t waste you to guess it, better grab it. Its Non-vegetarian Paratha–stuffed with butter chicken or mutton keema (leaves it to you). Chicken paranthas define its credibility in the Parantha section–you will feel chewy, tangy, smoky taste of mashed masala chicken inside the fried paranthas, served with curd and salads like onion, tomato, coriander leaves with some mixed achar, gives you tangy, sweet flavour altogether.

Duty-Free makes it sure that your Sunday brunch should be worth it and if you really want to make it that way, then do try its Pancakes–with maple syrup and choice of fruit. Depends upon you strawberry or banana gives you mild sweetness.

What makes it even more exciting is the live food counters, serving fresh and delicious meals, and the live band adds to the subtle and relaxing vibes of the courtyard. One can have a perfect brunch outfit and enjoy the subtle breeze with soothing sunlight in the beautiful Courtyard.

Bid adieu to this cold season with something happening or cool thing. There is no better way to celebrate your cool Sunday brunch than coming at Duty-Free! So what are you thinking about? Heard lot about the new edition. Now it’s time to experience its flavourful delicious authentic cuisine. So Grab now, ‘baad mein nahi milega’ (on a lighter note).

Details are given below:-

Address: GARDEN GALLERIA Mall, Duty- Free Courtyard

Where: FB-103 GROUND FLOOR, GARDEN GALLERIA Mall, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida,

Cost for two: 400 (approx)

Brunch Timings: 12:00 am to 4 pm (On Sunday )