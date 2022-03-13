Food Review: Pushpa The ‘Fire’ Thali by Ardor 2.1

After gaining immense popularity through their Bahubhali Thali, United India thali & Digital Thali Ardor 2.1 has launched their new set of thali for all its Bollywood fans & people who love to eat south-Indian food.

With the high amount of love & admiration for this movie, Ardor 2.1 is finally launched a “Pushpa thali’ based on the characters of the movie.

Located in Cannaught Place, New Delhi, the restaurant Ardor 2.1 has a prime location that is near the Rajiv Chowk and Barakhamba metro stations. The ambiance of the restaurant is refreshing and soothing. The restaurant has all qualities of fine dining.

This beautiful presented “Pushpa thali” includes south-Indian dishes & delectables to let people drool over it. The best part about this unique & innovative thali is its cost. It is the first cost-effective thali Ardor 2.1 is happily serving at just Rs 499/, good enough for two people to happily & sufficiently enjoy their lunch-time.

“Ardor never leaves a moment to come up with something unique & creative & going up with the recent trends is what we truly acknowledge. Expanding our horizon towards south-Indian food, this Pushpa thali is also our voice towards our respected prime minister and government that we are always going to hold our head high and hopes higher to serve our customers” says Suveet Kalra -Cofounder Ardor 2.1.

If you are someone who wants to have a complete meal in a fine-dining and would like to spend quality time with your loved ones, Ardor 2.1 is a perfect place for you.