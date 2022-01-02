Five exercises that burn a ton of calories

Who doesn’t want to burn as many calories in a short period? But is that even possible? So, the answer is a big YES!

Everyone is aware of how great exercise is – not only for your body but also for your mind. And with social media full of new workout routines claiming to burn hundreds of calories through one movement, it’s certainly difficult to keep track.

As we all know the pandemic has significantly increased the importance of health and fitness. That means an increasing number of people are looking for ways to make exercising a part of their routine. While working out did take a backseat for many, especially during the initial days of the lockdown, it’s back on track now.

So, we have certain exercises for you that will pump up your heart rate and help you burn those calories like crazy! Read on!

Sprinting

Probably the most obvious. Sprinting is one of the highest calorie-burning exercises, with a 30-minute session burning up to 465 calories. Although being able to sprint for 30 minutes straight would be great – it is highly unlikely that anyone can do so. Instead, sprinting can be incorporated into a workout through intervals. This works by sprinting for anywhere between 20-60 seconds, then following with a 10-20 second rest.

HIIT

High-Intensity Interval Training works by physically pushing yourself as far as possible for 20 seconds, then resting for ten before repeating it. If repeated over a 30-minute period30 minutes, the average person can burn up to 450 calories. Sprinting (as mentioned above) can be used in this format as well as controlled weight lifting and bodyweight exercises such as squats and burpees.

Jump rope

Jump rope, or skipping, can also burn an almighty amount of calories – up to 401 every 30 minutes. Jump rope offers benefits for overall balance, muscles, and also coordination. Boxers are seen doing it not only because it gets their heart pumping, but it also connects their muscles to their brain, making sure they are timing it correctly so that the rope is passing under their feet.

Swimming

30 minutes of vigorous swimming allows up to 340 calories to be burnt. Engaging every muscle in the body, swimming allows for a full-body workout. The butterfly is the stroke that burns the most calories, with backstroke and breaststroke following close behind.

Rowing machines

Similar to swimming, the rowing machine offers a full-body workout. Half an hour on the rowing machine will burn 273 calories. The low-impact cardio is great for those who are wanting to start slow, yet still see an effect on their fitness. Whether you’re using the rowing machine as your warm-up or cool-down, it is bound to get the heart working.

It’s important to note, however, that the number of calories burnt by each individual does depend on their metabolism and weight. The above calories are presumed from an individual around 150lbs – and what works for you might not work for someone else.