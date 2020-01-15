Veteran actress Neena Gupta is currently on the ride. Why shouldn’t she be? Her last flick The Last Colour was made officially eligible for the 92nd Academy Awards aka Oscars for the Best Picture category. Her acting skills and impressive on-screen presence don’t need reiterating, but her fashion sense surely does!
For a film industry that’s ageist in its approach, Neena has managed to stay afloat and ace it with style. The 60-year-old is quite active on social media and always treats her fans with her fashionable outfits. In case you don’t follow her on Instagram, it’s time you check it out.
Let’s have a glance at Neena’s wardrobe:
Neena can regularly be seen in the creations of her fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta and she gracefully owns each look. This green-coloured one-shouldered kaftan dress is just a beginning, there’s more!
Neena proves that age is just a number. How stunning does Neena look with her daughter in denim shorts? My goodness, she has our heart!
A change away from our seats in the lounge on a long flight with Mas. And I listen too… #flyemiratesflybetter
Everybody wish my MA a very happy birthday 🥳 🧡🧡🧡 @neena_gupta
The mother-daughter duo looks like their BFFs and we absolutely adore that about the pair.