Veteran actress Neena Gupta is currently on the ride. Why shouldn’t she be? Her last flick The Last Colour was made officially eligible for the 92nd Academy Awards aka Oscars for the Best Picture category. Her acting skills and impressive on-screen presence don’t need reiterating, but her fashion sense surely does!

For a film industry that’s ageist in its approach, Neena has managed to stay afloat and ace it with style. The 60-year-old is quite active on social media and always treats her fans with her fashionable outfits. In case you don’t follow her on Instagram, it’s time you check it out.

Let’s have a glance at Neena’s wardrobe:

View this post on Instagram Love this one from my beti @masabagupta A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Nov 23, 2019 at 7:01am PST

Neena can regularly be seen in the creations of her fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta and she gracefully owns each look. This green-coloured one-shouldered kaftan dress is just a beginning, there’s more!

View this post on Instagram Maa beti A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Aug 31, 2019 at 10:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram Main chali main chaleeeeee A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jun 29, 2019 at 3:29am PDT

Neena proves that age is just a number. How stunning does Neena look with her daughter in denim shorts? My goodness, she has our heart!

The mother-daughter duo looks like their BFFs and we absolutely adore that about the pair.