Deepika Padukone’s ‘Deewani Mastani’ featured on Oscars’ official Instagram

Deepika Padukone’s magnetic performance in the song ‘Deewani Mastani’ from the movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’ has garnered special recognition from an unexpected quarter—the official Instagram page of the Oscars, also known as The Academy.

In a recent post, The Academy shared a clip of Deepika Padukone gracefully dancing to the enchanting tune, sung by the talented Shreya Ghoshal. The caption highlighted the brilliance of the song and acknowledged the stellar cast, including Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The response to this acknowledgment was overwhelming, with fans and industry peers flooding the comment section with praise. Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s real-life and on-screen partner in ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ expressed his admiration with a single word— “Mesmeric!”

See how the Academy Awards praised ‘Deewani Mastani’:

Acknowledging the recognition, the ‘Deewani Mastani’ singer Shreya Ghoshal also thanked The Academy for the gesture.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, praising Deepika’s iconic portrayal of Mastani and expressing gratitude to The Academy for acknowledging Bollywood’s cinematic excellence.

‘Bajirao Mastani,’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in 2015 and became a blockbuster hit. It marked the second collaboration between Deepika and Ranveer under Bhansali’s direction, following the success of ‘Ram Leela.’

This recognition from The Academy comes after Deepika’s appearance at the previous year’s Oscars, where she highlighted the power-packed song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR.’

On the professional front, Deepika recently appeared in the aerial action thriller ‘Fighter,’ alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her upcoming project includes the sci-fi action thriller ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, set to release on May 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Singham Again,’ featuring an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Additionally, he’s ready to headline Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated ‘Don 3,’ slated for a 2025 release.